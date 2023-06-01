Hamilton man charged with 3 felony counts related to child porn

A 39-year-old Hamilton man was arrested on felony child pornography charges Thursday.
Alexander Perry was the subject of a Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigation and charged with three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented materials, all fifth-degree felonies.
The arrest stems from a lengthy investigation involving a tip provided by the group Internet Crimes Against Children.
Perry has been booked into the Butler County Jail.
In response to the arrest, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said, “Don’t come into my county and download child pornography. We will arrest you.”
