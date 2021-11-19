Boy with cancer get a visit from Star Wars characters, a woman collecting 2,000 pairs of socks for kids and more: 5 uplifting stories this week

Here is a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week.
Surprise visit from Star Wars characters ‘a blessing’ for boy, 10, diagnosed with brain cancer
Credit: Nick Graham
When their son was diagnosed with brain cancer, Zach and Amy Sowards were overwhelmed by the support, spiritually and financially, they received from family, Berachah Church members, neighbors and complete strangers.
One day after returning from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where their son, Porter, 10, had his first brain surgery, they found 20 envelopes filled with gift cards, checks and words of encouragement, in their mailbox.
“We didn’t even know most of the people,” Zach Sowards said. “Not even sure where they came from.”
Hamilton woman collecting socks for children in city
Credit: Nick Graham
Two embarrassed young students inspired Monique Runzer to start her annual “Socks for Hamilton OH Youth” program this time of year.
As an elementary-school class mother years ago at a holiday party, she announced a game where students were to throw their shoes to the middle of the classroom, she’d set a timer and they’d race to put them back on.
“This little boy came up to me — big brown eyes, almost in tears — and he goes, ‘Ma’am, I don’t want to play your game.’”
Smile Closet provides Middletown elementary students with ‘essentials’ from local churches
Credit: Submitted photo
Two Middletown churches are teaming up to reduce the hurdles some students face at school and home.
Christ United Methodist Church and First Methodist Church received a $9,000 grant from the Middletown Community Foundation recently to provide Smile (Something to Make It a Little Easier) Closets at six local elementary schools.
This is the second year that Christ United received the grant from the MCF and it used the money to serve three schools — Creekview, Central Academy and Mayfield — with “essentials” like hygiene items, clothing, underwear, socks, shoes, school supplies that supplement the Middletown Area Neediest Youth (MANY) purchases, said Dee Sellers, one of the organizers.
All-district football: West standout earns player of the year honors
Lakota West defensive back Jyaire Brown is the Southwest District Division I football defensive player of the year as announced Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Brown, who is committed to Ohio State, led the GMC with four interceptions, had a fumble recovery and a punt return for a touchdown.
Bob Mullins of Monroe is the Division III coach of the year. He led the Hornets to a 7-3 record and a share of the Southwestern Buckeye League East Division title.
Lakota school board veteran wins top Ohio honor for service
The most veteran member of Lakota Schools’ governing board has been honored as one of the top five school board members in Ohio.
Officials from the Ohio School Boards Association recently announced this year’s five winners of the All-Ohio School Board Award and presented each an award marking the honor during ceremonies in Columbus.
“I am humbled to be recognized as one of this year’s honorees for the All-Ohio School Board Award,” said Lynda O’Connor. “I’ve been very fortunate to work with so many dedicated and hardworking board members across the southwest (Ohio) region and at the state level, equally deserving of recognition.”
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Miami U. student will go to third Sundance festival
Credit: Submitted photo
Films are Bryce Forren’s “favorite thing in the world,” so attending the Sundance Film Festival is akin to a child going to Disney World.
“I love movies so much,” said the Miami University junior film studies major. “My dad and I went to Sundance in 2019 and it was an incredible experience. It made me even more passionate about it.”l.
And he couldn’t stop talking about the trip, so his dad, John, found a way for them again to go to the largest independent film festival in the United States this January. But the small city of Park City, Utah (population of nearly 8,400) is jammed with people attending the 10-day festival. At least 122,000 people attended in 2019, according to the festival.
About the Author