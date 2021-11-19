journal-news logo
Boy with cancer get a visit from Star Wars characters, a woman collecting 2,000 pairs of socks for kids and more: 5 uplifting stories this week

Porter Sowards, a 10-year-old who is battling brain cancer, was surprised with a visit from Star Wars characters, C3PO, portrayed by Tim O'Sullivan, R2D2 and Chewbacca, portrayed by Joey Arielle, at his home Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 in Middletown. Team Fastax also presented Porter and his family with a Dreams of Fastrax certificate for a plane ride and indoor wind tunnel session. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Porter Sowards, a 10-year-old who is battling brain cancer, was surprised with a visit from Star Wars characters, C3PO, portrayed by Tim O'Sullivan, R2D2 and Chewbacca, portrayed by Joey Arielle, at his home Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 in Middletown. Team Fastax also presented Porter and his family with a Dreams of Fastrax certificate for a plane ride and indoor wind tunnel session. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

By Greg Lynch
17 minutes ago

Here is a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week.

Surprise visit from Star Wars characters ‘a blessing’ for boy, 10, diagnosed with brain cancer

Porter Sowards, a 10-year-old who is battling brain cancer, was surprised with a visit from Star Wars characters, C3PO, portrayed by Tim O'Sullivan, R2D2 and Chewbacca, portrayed by Joey Arielle, at his home Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 in Middletown. Team Fastax also presented Porter and his family with a Dreams of Fastrax certificate for a plane ride and indoor wind tunnel session. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Porter Sowards, a 10-year-old who is battling brain cancer, was surprised with a visit from Star Wars characters, C3PO, portrayed by Tim O'Sullivan, R2D2 and Chewbacca, portrayed by Joey Arielle, at his home Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 in Middletown. Team Fastax also presented Porter and his family with a Dreams of Fastrax certificate for a plane ride and indoor wind tunnel session. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

When their son was diagnosed with brain cancer, Zach and Amy Sowards were overwhelmed by the support, spiritually and financially, they received from family, Berachah Church members, neighbors and complete strangers.

One day after returning from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where their son, Porter, 10, had his first brain surgery, they found 20 envelopes filled with gift cards, checks and words of encouragement, in their mailbox.

“We didn’t even know most of the people,” Zach Sowards said. “Not even sure where they came from.”

Hamilton woman collecting socks for children in city

Monique Runzer is collecting socks for her Socks for Hamilton Youth program. This is her third year and is on her way to collecting 2000 pairs of socks to give to local youth in need. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Monique Runzer is collecting socks for her Socks for Hamilton Youth program. This is her third year and is on her way to collecting 2000 pairs of socks to give to local youth in need. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Two embarrassed young students inspired Monique Runzer to start her annual “Socks for Hamilton OH Youth” program this time of year.

As an elementary-school class mother years ago at a holiday party, she announced a game where students were to throw their shoes to the middle of the classroom, she’d set a timer and they’d race to put them back on.

“This little boy came up to me — big brown eyes, almost in tears — and he goes, ‘Ma’am, I don’t want to play your game.’”

Smile Closet provides Middletown elementary students with ‘essentials’ from local churches

The Smile Closet at Mayfield Elementary in Middletown holds many items that students may need. The closets are furnished by local churches that purchase the items from Walmart and Meijer.
The Smile Closet at Mayfield Elementary in Middletown holds many items that students may need. The closets are furnished by local churches that purchase the items from Walmart and Meijer.

Two Middletown churches are teaming up to reduce the hurdles some students face at school and home.

Christ United Methodist Church and First Methodist Church received a $9,000 grant from the Middletown Community Foundation recently to provide Smile (Something to Make It a Little Easier) Closets at six local elementary schools.

This is the second year that Christ United received the grant from the MCF and it used the money to serve three schools — Creekview, Central Academy and Mayfield — with “essentials” like hygiene items, clothing, underwear, socks, shoes, school supplies that supplement the Middletown Area Neediest Youth (MANY) purchases, said Dee Sellers, one of the organizers.

All-district football: West standout earns player of the year honors

Jyaire Brown, Lakota West football
Jyaire Brown, Lakota West football

Lakota West defensive back Jyaire Brown is the Southwest District Division I football defensive player of the year as announced Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Brown, who is committed to Ohio State, led the GMC with four interceptions, had a fumble recovery and a punt return for a touchdown.

Bob Mullins of Monroe is the Division III coach of the year. He led the Hornets to a 7-3 record and a share of the Southwestern Buckeye League East Division title.

Lakota school board veteran wins top Ohio honor for service

Lynda O'Connor, the most veteran member of the Lakota Board of Education, was recently awarded the Ohio School Boards Association's (OSBA) "All-Ohio School Board Award" as one of only five members out of thousands serving on local school boards statewide. O'Connor, who joined Lakota's board in 2008, is the first from the district's governing board to win the statewide honor since 1994. Pictured is O'Connor with OSBA officials in Columbus. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)
Lynda O'Connor, the most veteran member of the Lakota Board of Education, was recently awarded the Ohio School Boards Association's (OSBA) "All-Ohio School Board Award" as one of only five members out of thousands serving on local school boards statewide. O'Connor, who joined Lakota's board in 2008, is the first from the district's governing board to win the statewide honor since 1994. Pictured is O'Connor with OSBA officials in Columbus. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

The most veteran member of Lakota Schools’ governing board has been honored as one of the top five school board members in Ohio.

Officials from the Ohio School Boards Association recently announced this year’s five winners of the All-Ohio School Board Award and presented each an award marking the honor during ceremonies in Columbus.

“I am humbled to be recognized as one of this year’s honorees for the All-Ohio School Board Award,” said Lynda O’Connor. “I’ve been very fortunate to work with so many dedicated and hardworking board members across the southwest (Ohio) region and at the state level, equally deserving of recognition.”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Miami U. student will go to third Sundance festival

Bryce Forren, a Miami University film studies major who will attend his third Sundance film festival in January 2022.
Bryce Forren, a Miami University film studies major who will attend his third Sundance film festival in January 2022.

Films are Bryce Forren’s “favorite thing in the world,” so attending the Sundance Film Festival is akin to a child going to Disney World.

“I love movies so much,” said the Miami University junior film studies major. “My dad and I went to Sundance in 2019 and it was an incredible experience. It made me even more passionate about it.”l.

And he couldn’t stop talking about the trip, so his dad, John, found a way for them again to go to the largest independent film festival in the United States this January. But the small city of Park City, Utah (population of nearly 8,400) is jammed with people attending the 10-day festival. At least 122,000 people attended in 2019, according to the festival.

ajc.com

Greg Lynch
Greg Lynch has been a Photographer and Digital Specialist at the Journal-News for 28 years. Greg’s current role of Digital Specialist puts his focus on social media. Although Greg is not out on assignment as much with his latest role, he still finds ways to connect with readers everyday.

