All-district football: West standout earns player of the year honors

Lakota West defensive back Jyaire Brown is the Southwest District Division I football defensive player of the year as announced Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Brown, who is committed to Ohio State, led the GMC with four interceptions, had a fumble recovery and a punt return for a touchdown.
Bob Mullins of Monroe is the Division III coach of the year. He led the Hornets to a 7-3 record and a share of the Southwestern Buckeye League East Division title.
Joining Brown on the Division I first team are Lakota West seniors Tegra Tshabola (offensive lineman), Bryan Henderson (defensive lineman), Aden Miller (linebacker) and Alex Afari (defensive back).
Also on first team in Division I are junior offensive linemen Dalton Davis of Fairfield and Austin Siereveld of Lakota East.
Edgewood senior linebacker Radical Rothermel made first team in Division II.
Badin first-teamers in Division III are seniors Landyn Vidourek (quarterback), Jack Walsh (running back), Henry Birchwell (offensive line) Logan Neu (defensive line); juniors Braedyn Moore (receiver) and Hunter Harrison (defensive line) and sophomore Carson Cheek (defensive back).
Other first-teamers in Division III are Monroe juniors Elijah Jackson (running back) and Wyatt McPherson (linebacker); Fenwick junior Jude Hooks (receiver) and Franklin senior Ethan Adkins (defensive back).
Division V first-teamers from Carlisle are running back Talon Borders and defensive back Scottie Bruns.
Division VII first-teamers from New Miami are senior linebacker Nate Ciavarella and junior offensive lineman Daymeon Pennington.
