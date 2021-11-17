journal-news logo
All-district football: West standout earns player of the year honors

Lakota West defensive back Jyaire Brown intercepts a pass during their Division I regional semifinal football playoff game against St. Xavier Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Princeton High School's Pat Mancuso Field. Lakota West won 12-2. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Lakota West defensive back Jyaire Brown intercepts a pass during their Division I regional semifinal football playoff game against St. Xavier Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Princeton High School's Pat Mancuso Field. Lakota West won 12-2. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
Lakota West defensive back Jyaire Brown is the Southwest District Division I football defensive player of the year as announced Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Brown, who is committed to Ohio State, led the GMC with four interceptions, had a fumble recovery and a punt return for a touchdown.

Bob Mullins of Monroe is the Division III coach of the year. He led the Hornets to a 7-3 record and a share of the Southwestern Buckeye League East Division title.

Joining Brown on the Division I first team are Lakota West seniors Tegra Tshabola (offensive lineman), Bryan Henderson (defensive lineman), Aden Miller (linebacker) and Alex Afari (defensive back).

Also on first team in Division I are junior offensive linemen Dalton Davis of Fairfield and Austin Siereveld of Lakota East.

Edgewood senior linebacker Radical Rothermel made first team in Division II.

Badin first-teamers in Division III are seniors Landyn Vidourek (quarterback), Jack Walsh (running back), Henry Birchwell (offensive line) Logan Neu (defensive line); juniors Braedyn Moore (receiver) and Hunter Harrison (defensive line) and sophomore Carson Cheek (defensive back).

Other first-teamers in Division III are Monroe juniors Elijah Jackson (running back) and Wyatt McPherson (linebacker); Fenwick junior Jude Hooks (receiver) and Franklin senior Ethan Adkins (defensive back).

Division V first-teamers from Carlisle are running back Talon Borders and defensive back Scottie Bruns.

Division VII first-teamers from New Miami are senior linebacker Nate Ciavarella and junior offensive lineman Daymeon Pennington.

