Bond set in fatal pedestrian hit-skip crash in West Chester Twp.

Miguel Gomez-Alvarez, 20, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on July 20 for aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident and operating a vehicle under the influence for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his SUV killing her then leaving the scene.

A security guard called West Chester Police after finding Sherry Berna Haywood, 46, of Cincinnati on Muhlhauser Road just west of Ohio 747. She was dead at the scene. Haywood died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.