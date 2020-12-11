Bond set for Hamilton chiropractor charged with sex crimes

Hamilton chiropractor Dr. Stephen Boyd, who is facing 26 sex-related charges, was arraigned this morning in Butler County Common Pleas Court, where a $200,000 cash or surety bond was by set by Judge Charles Pater,
Boyd was arrested Wednesday by Hamilton police on the same day a Butler County grand jury returned the indictment against him for allegedly inappropriately touching patients and engaging in misconduct. Boyd has also been the subject of a investigation and allegations by the Ohio State Chiropractic Board.
The indictment accuses the 57-year-old of committing sex-related crimes for decades.
Boyd is charged with 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, seven counts of sexual battery, four counts of rape, two counts of attempted sexual battery and one count of attempted rape.
Defense attorney Chris Pagan said Boyd owns his business and his neighboring house on Main Street valued at $400,000. Boyd will put up both properties as bond to assure his reappearance in court, Pagan said.
“He has $400,000 in property, if he pledges that that will give him a lot of incentive to stay around, he has been a Buler county resident his whole life,” Pater said.
If released, the judge also ordered Boyd to report to pre-trial services, have no contact with the victims and have not contact with anyone ages 10 to 18.
The rape crimes are alleged to have occurred between June 2010 to December 2014 and between November 2002 to November 2006. The oldest crime of gross sexual imposition is alleged to have occurred between November 1998 and October 1999.
Two counts of gross sexual imposition are alleged to have happened between March 2012 and July 2017, according to the indictment.
Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the victims were juveniles and young adults in their late teens at the time of the alleged crimes.
The Ohio State Chiropractic Board sent Boyd a letter on Feb. 20 notifying him of sexual misconduct allegations by two patients dating back to 1989 and the early 1990s. Two more patients with allegations as late as 2012 were added to the complaint in June.
The four complaints filed with the state chiropractic board allege Boyd touched patients in sexual ways during times he was supposedly providing them with treatment, according to documents obtained by the Journal-News.
Boyd has requested a hearing with the state chiropractic board that is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2021. On Thursday, a board representative confirmed the hearing is still scheduled for next year.
Police said in October they were also investigating claims against Boyd by four patients and served a search warrant at his office in October.
Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said the department was assisting the chiropractic board and “we uncovered sufficient evidence to charge him criminally.”
Bucheit said there is a possibility of more victims coming forward, and the department has set up a phone line specifically for inquiries from former patients. That number is 513-868-5811, ext. 1009.