Area school on lock down after violence threat

A local school is on lock down this morning after a threat of violence was made less than 24 hours after a school shooting massacre in Texas.
The lock down of Talawanda Middle School is a precautionary move and not in response to an active violence threat, said Douglas Elliott, city manager for Oxford, which has armed school police officers employed in the school district’s buildings.
“It’s a cautionary lock down due to an unspecified threat,” Elliott told the Journal-News.
A written threat found in a bathroom at Talawanda High School in December also led to a precautionary lock down to that school.
Elliott said the situation at the middle school is under control.
“Our police officers are there. I think you can understand that given what happened in Texas, we’re being very protective here,” he said, citing a report from Oxford’s police chief.
Talawanda school officials did not immediately respond to requests for details on the lock down of the middle school, which enrolls more than 700 students in grades 6-8.
The Journal-News will report more details as they become available.
