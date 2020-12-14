Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Kim Murnieks, director of the state Office of Budget and Management, gave testimony to the finance committees of both the House and Senate presenting Gov. Mike DeWine’s capital improvement budget for the next two years. The $2.1 billion proposal includes a $50 million Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections grant program for construction of or renovations to county jail facilities.

Last year the County Commissioner Association of Ohio asked county sheriffs to submit needs for their facilities. Butler County Jail Warden Nick Fisher sent a letter outlining the need to expand the jail’s medical wing, which only has four cells. He estimated the cost at $10 million.

Former Middletown city manager’s age discrimination complaint dismissed

Middletown City Manager Doug Adkins. STAFF FILE PHOTO

An age discrimination complaint filed last spring by Middletown’s former city manager has been dismissed.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission notified the Middletown that Doug Adkins’ complaint was dismissed on Nov. 24. However, Adkins has the right to file a lawsuit against the city in state or federal court within 90 days of receiving the dismissal notice.

Middletown Administrative Services Director Susan Cohen, who became acting city manager when Adkins was terminated, declined to comment.

Police: Butler County man crashes vehicle, then steals car of Good Samaritan who stops to help

Oxford police responded to a report of a crash with injuries on Dec. 5 and learned one of the drivers involved stole the car of a resident who had stopped to help direct traffic.

The man who stopped to help told the officer the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse that had crashed in the area of the area of Kehr Road and Silverleaf Drive had jumped into his vehicle and drove off.

The man who stopped to help said his vehicle was a Hyundai Elantra GT with “Student Driver” on it. The officer recalled passing such a vehicle on his way to the scene. Another officer arrived to assist and the first officer advised him to locate the stolen vehicle. He located the vehicle on Stillwell-Beckett when it crashes at an address on that road.

Coronavirus: 22 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases last week

Intervention specialist Joni Crow talks to her students during a remote online meeting Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Middletown Middletown School. Middletown students have been learning remotely this year and will start face to face classes later this month. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursdays.

Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:

2 sent to prison for Fairfield shooting death, third case still pending

Alfonzso Williams BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Two of three people charged in the March fatal shooting of a man found dead at his Fairfield residence have pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison.

Last summer, Wiley L. Foster Jr., 29, Mayra Y. Diaz, 21, and Alfonzso Williams, 29, were indicted by a Butler County grand jury for murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.

The trio has been held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond since their arrest for the death of Domingo Francisco.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

New walking and biking improvement plan set for Hamilton: What will change

Hamilton's proposed Active Transportation Plan reimagines the Black Street Bridge, which is nearing the end of its useful life for vehicles, as a pedestrian/bicycling/transit-only span across the Great Miami River once the proposed North Hamilton Crossing bridge is built to replace it. PROVIDED

Consultants have created a new Active Transportation Plan for the city that focuses on ways to improve ways people can walk and bike around town.

The primary goals of the plan were to expand biking opportunities, make Hamilton a more walkable city and improve connections to public transportation.

According to surveys conducted for the plan, people most wanted to see:

