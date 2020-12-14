Coronavirus: 22 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases last week

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursdays.
Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:
Badin High School: 4 new student cases (26 total since pandemic began), 1 new staff case (12 total since pandemic began)
Butler County Educational Service Center: 1 new student case (7 total), 1 new staff case (21 total)
Butler Tech: 17 new student cases (42 total), 2 new staff cases (19 total)
Cincinnati Christian Schools: 1 new student case (11 total), 1 new staff case (5 total)
Edgewood: 16 new student cases (61 total), 6 new staff cases (29 total)
Fairfield: 33 new student cases (144 total), 16 new staff cases (86 total)
Hamilton: 17 new student cases (70 total), 10 new staff cases (60 total)
Immanuel Lutheran: 1 new student case (2 total), 2 new staff case (3 total)
Lakota: 66 new student cases (273 total), 17 new staff cases (106 total)
Madison: 5 new student cases (22 total), 4 new staff cases (27 total)
Monroe: 8 new student cases (51 total), 8 new staff cases (38 total)
Mother Teresa Catholic: 1 new student case (11 total), 1 new staff case (3 total)
New Miami: 2 new student cases (9 total), 1 new staff case (7 total)
Queen of Peace: 2 new student cases (7 total), 1 new staff case (4 total)
Richard Allen Academy: 3 new staff cases (3 total)
Ross: 17 new student cases (59 total), 4 new staff cases (17 total)
Sacred Heart: 2 new student cases (7 total)
St. Ann: 1 new student case (1 total)
St. Joseph: 1 new student case (3 total), 1 new staff case (3 total)
St. Peter in Chains: 1 new student case (5 total)
St. John XXIII Catholic School: 1 new student case (9 total)
Talawanda: 7 new student cases (60 total), 2 new staff cases (25 total)