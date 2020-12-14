Police: Butler County man crashes vehicle, then steals car of Good Samaritan who stops to help

Oxford police responded to a report of a crash with injuries on Dec. 5 and learned one of the drivers involved stole the car of a resident who had stopped to help direct traffic.
The man who stopped to help told the officer the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse that had crashed in the area of the area of Kehr Road and Silverleaf Drive had jumped into his vehicle and drove off.
The man who stopped to help said his vehicle was a Hyundai Elantra GT with “Student Driver” on it. The officer recalled passing such a vehicle on his way to the scene. Another officer arrived to assist and the first officer advised him to locate the stolen vehicle. He located the vehicle on Stillwell-Beckett when it crashes at an address on that road.
The driver was identified as a 24-year-old man.
Back at the scene of the original crash, the first officer gathered statements from the driver of the second vehicle and the man who had stopped to help and had his car stolen. He said he witnessed the crash and pulled over to assist with traffic control until police arrived. He said he had asked the driver of the first vehicle if he was all right and received an arm wave, indicating he was okay.
The witness then began directing traffic again and noticed the door of his own vehicle was open and put his arms up to stop the man but he did not stop and drove off.
The man was arrested for Grand Theft Auto and taken to the Butler County Jail.