Police: Butler County man crashes vehicle, then steals car of Good Samaritan who stops to help

The man who stopped to help told the officer the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse that had crashed in the area of the area of Kehr Road and Silverleaf Drive had jumped into his vehicle and drove off.

The man who stopped to help said his vehicle was a Hyundai Elantra GT with “Student Driver” on it. The officer recalled passing such a vehicle on his way to the scene. Another officer arrived to assist and the first officer advised him to locate the stolen vehicle. He located the vehicle on Stillwell-Beckett when it crashes at an address on that road.