Butler County Jail hopes for medical pod expansion, and funds could soon be available

“If I had somebody call me and said we’re going to bless you with a several million dollar grant for expansion, that would be it.”

Many programs require matching money, so there would first need to be consideration and conversation with the county commissioners.

Dwyer said they sent the request pre-coronavirus when the biggest pressure was rampant opioid epidemic, now the need has “quadrupled” because they are having to send COVID patients to a different building.

“If we had a better medical wing we could probably better deal with COVID,” Dwyer said.

John Leutz, assistant director of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio, said his agency and the Buckeye State Sheriffs Association spent two or three years creating a funding proposal and documenting the need. The bottom line was $1.3 billion to solve all the various issues.

He encouraged the governor to include the jails in his “skinny” capital budget as the pandemic and vaccinations are top priorities.

“The understanding is that this is kind of a skinny capital budget designed to meet the immediate needs of the state,” Leutz said. “In that context we are extremely pleased that the capital budget as proposed will provide $50 million for DRC to competitively award funds to counties with the greatest need to help them address the challenges of providing safe and secure county jail facilities that help to ensure public safety.”