Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
West Side Little League seeks 10th state title in 12 years
A chance to go to the state tournament might not seem like that big of a deal for a Hamilton West Side Little League All-Star program that has been getting those opportunities year after year.
West Side 12-and-under all-star coach Ken Coomer said after 36 straight district championships, the next step toward Williamsport hasn’t lost any luster.
A four-time qualifier for the Little League World Series, West Side won its 36th straight District 9 championship this week, beating Lakota in the final, and now seeks its 10th state title in the last 12 years – excluding 2020 when Little League canceled the series.
New bourbon bar coming to Hamilton with Prohibition theme: 5 things to know
News that a developer wants to spend $20 million restoring the 127-year-old Shuler & Benninghofen Woolen Mill with apartments and retail is the latest development move announced in Hamilton.
One of the recent Journal-News reports about Hamilton development that saw the most enthusiasm covered a coming Hamilton restaurant and bourbon bar.
Here are five things to know about that project:
Man accused of murder for incident outside Middletown bar fires attorney days before trial
A man accused in a fatal assault at a Middletown bar asked to address the Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday afternoon during his final hearing before his trial was set to begin Monday.
But after what Brian Ingram, 52, told Judge Keith Spaeth, his trial has been delayed indefinitely.
Ingram said he didn’t want to be represented by defense attorney Frank Schiavone III and he wanted to hire a new attorney. Judge Spaeth rescheduled the next hearing for 2 p.m. July 22 when he hopes Ingram has hired an attorney.
Vaccine incentives: New gift cards part of boost in Middletown COVID shots this week
Credit: Nick Graham
Several factors played a role in the increase in vaccinations given Thursday by the Middletown Health Department.
Jackie Phillips, the city’s health commissioner, said 30 people were vaccinated during the weekly clinic in Council Chambers in the lower level of the City Building. She said recently the average was about 10 vaccinations a week and one week no vaccinations were given.
She credited the increase on Cleveland-Cliffs, formerly AK Steel, allowing its employees to receive vaccinations on company time; people preparing to leave for vacations; the increase in the Delta variant; and the city’s new incentive program.
4 Monroe charter changes seem headed toward November ballot
It appears Monroe voters will determine four possible changes to the city’s charter in November.
After being urged not to place all the suggested changes as one ballot issue at Tuesday night’s council meeting by Kelly Clark, who chaired the Charter Review Commission, council agreed and is expected to present four issues to voters.
Those issues include term limits, the number of meetings council members are allowed to miss, how the mayor is elected, and the rest of the recommendations will be grouped as one issue.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Hamilton 7-foot center announces verbal commitment to Cincinnati Bearcats
Credit: Nick Graham
Sage Tolentino, a 7-foot center from Hamilton High School, announced his verbal commitment to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday. He made the announcement live on ESPN 1530 with Mo Egger and Chad Brendel.
“I will be 1,000 percent committed to the University of Cincinnati,” Tolentino said on the radio.
Tolentino committed to Auburn last October but reopened his recruitment June 21, saying he wanted to keep his options open. He is now the first member of new Cincinnati coach Wes Miller’s 2022 recruiting class.