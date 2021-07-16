Vaccine incentives: New gift cards part of boost in Middletown COVID shots this week

A representative of Ohio Medicaid Managed Care plans may also be offering gift card incentives during clinics with the city’s health department, she said. Those who have Medicaid plans should bring their insurance card.

“The bottom line is we want as many vaccinations as possible,” she said. “I don’t care how we get there.”

Phillips said the goal is to get to a herd immunity so everyone in the community can be safe.

“Think of yourself and also think of those you care about,” she said, mentioning those 11 and younger, those with chronic conditions and those with immune system disorders.

So far, Phillips said, about 60% of Middletown’s 50,000 residents are vaccinated.

“We have done a great job,” she said. “People just need to educate themselves and make smart health decisions.”

This week, Miami University officials announced they’re offering prizes as incentive for students returning to campus in August to get a coronavirus vaccination.

School officials are offering more than 80 prizes to full-time students returning to classes at the main Oxford campus and the regional schools in Hamilton and Middletown.

Under the plan, full-time students may win a free semester of tuition, a free year of school meals or box seats at a Miami hockey game.

Prizes include: bursar credit equal to one Tuition Promise semester of in-state tuition and fees (maximum value $8,352), bursar credit for a Miami meal plan for one year (maximum value $3,000), VIP box tickets for the student and nine friends to a Miami hockey game, cash prizes, laptops, and bookstore gift cards.