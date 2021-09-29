Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Macie and Marie Cunningham, a duo that has performed for years in and around Hamilton were sought by both Clarkson and Springfield native John Legend. In an upset that surprised even Clarkson, the Hamilton girls chose her.

Before the sisters’ performance, they tearfully shared their story about how they sometimes felt excluded from groups, both Black and white, because they are biracial, daughters of a red-headed mother and an albino father.

‘This investigation is not dead in the water’: Mystery of missing Butler County man continues after 10 years

Caption search

Ross Twp. police searched for hours in a barn on Hamilton-Cleves Road Tuesday morning for the remains of a man missing for 10 years, according to Chief Burt Roberts.

Acting on a tip from a man who said he saw human remains while cleaning out the barn, searching began about 8 a.m. for William “Billy” DiSilvestro. Cadaver dogs and the the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were also at the scene.

But the search turned up nothing.

Fairfield man walks 21.5 miles to Great American Ball Park, raises $12K for Joe Nuxhall Miracle League

Ben Otto and his wife, Laura, celebrate his walk from their Fairfield home to Great American Ball Park Friday night. He walked 21.5 miles and raised nearly $12,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League. They posed in front of Nuxhall's statue. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A Fairfield man raised nearly $12,000 in pledges for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League after he walked from his home to Great American Ball Park Friday.

Ben Otto left his home at 7 a.m. Friday and made the 21.5-mile walk to the stadium.

When he arrived at the stadium, he posed with his wife, Laura, in front of the Nuxhall stadium outside the park.

Trial begins for Middletown man charged in series of alleged rapes: What attorneys said in opening statements

The trial of Taranpreet Singh, accused of raping four women in 2019 and 2020, started Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in front of Judge Michael Oster in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Prosecutors say Taranpreet Singh terrorized and raped women after offering them a ride in Middletown and Hamilton in 2019 and 2020 and DNA evidence links him to three victims.

But the defense says the 31-year-old Middletown man made some bad choices while having marital difficulties and began picking up prostitutes. Singh’s rape trial began Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

“Desperate people do desperate things. These women are prostitutes,” said defense attorney Steve Kilburn during opening statements. “He is ashamed and embarrassed that he picked up prostitutes.”

Koch Foods’ $220 million expansion in Fairfield will add 600 new jobs, GM says

Photo by Nick Daggy Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

As a result of a $220 million expansion project, Koch Foods in Fairfield is set to increase its staffing by close to 50%, making it one of Butler County’s top employers.

Fairfield City Council on Monday approved a 10-year, 75% tax exemption for property improvements to help Koch Foods’ $220 million expansion of its campus onto an 18.1-acre undeveloped site. The company agreed to compensate Fairfield City Schools and Butler Tech for lost tax revenues due to the abatement, according to the agreement.

This project has been two years in the making, said Fairfield Economic Development Manager Nathaniel Kaelin, and “we’re really excited to be at this point.”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Monroe outlet mall announces 4 new stores, including American Eagle

Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe. CONTRIBUTED

Cincinnati Premium Outlets has announced the opening of additional retail brands in 2021 and 2022, adding to its nearly 100 retailers, the company said today.

One of those stores is American Eagle. AE will fill the 11,000-square-foot space of the former Saks Fifth Ave OFF 5th store.

Banter by Piercing Pagoda, a store offering piercings and jewelry, will also open at the center in Suite 607 in the coming months, formerly occupied by GNC.

