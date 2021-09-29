Monroe outlet mall announces 4 new stores, including American Eagle

Cincinnati Premium Outlets has announced the opening of additional retail brands in 2021 and 2022, adding to its nearly 100 retailers, the company said today.
One of those stores is American Eagle. AE will fill the 11,000-square-foot space of the former Saks Fifth Ave OFF 5th store.
Banter by Piercing Pagoda, a store offering piercings and jewelry, will also open at the center in Suite 607 in the coming months, formerly occupied by GNC.
China Experience will open in the center’s food court.
All are expected to open in 2022.
Cincinnati Premium Outlets also recently announced UGG will open in November. Other recent additions include Nautica, which opened at the center in June and Bath & Body Works/White Barn which opened in March.
