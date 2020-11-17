Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Warren County Judge Donald Oda II, who placed the Carlisle woman on community control for three years, released her today after 14 months. Richardson’s attorneys requested the release and a hearing happened this morning.

Richardson, then an 18-year-old high school senior, gave birth to the baby in secret and buried her in the backyard. She was acquitted on charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangering after months of litigation and a lengthy trial.

Butler County Christmas tree, lights knocked down by Sunday’s high winds

High winds caused issues across Butler County on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, including knocking over the recently installed Christmas tree at Marcum Park in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Holiday displays throughout Butler County were knocked down by the high winds that swept through the region Sunday afternoon.

Some of the Light Up Middletown lights at Smith Park were knocked over Sunday causing city officials to close the park to the public on Sunday. The park reopened Monday and members of the Grandpa Gang, the volunteers who assemble the lights every year, made the necessary repairs.

Bill Becker, one of the volunteers, said a small tunnel near the soccer fields was severely damaged and can’t be repaired. Another large display was damaged but it’s in “good shape,” he said.

Charity Ball to celebrate its long history, contributions during 100th event

Frances Sack, one of the co-chairs, addresses the crowd at the 95th annual Charity Ball last weekend at Miami University Middletown. She is joined at the podium by (from left) chairs Jamie Murphy and Phillip Harrison and Dan Sack, and master of ceremonies John Renick. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: Submitted photo Credit: Submitted photo

It’s difficult to look around Atrium Medical Center, and before that Middletown Regional Hospital and Middletown Hospital, and not see the positive impact made by a local women’s organization.

One hundred years ago, Middletown Hospital officials contacted J.L. Roney, then president of the Middletown Area Federation of Women’s Clubs, to see if the organization could provide financial assistance to the three-year-old hospital.

That was the beginning of the Charity Ball, a holiday tradition that has continued ever since.

Sorg partners with Middletown Lyric Theatre for ‘A Christmas Celebration’

The Sorg Opera House on Main Street in Middletown has started having shows again after many of them were postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. Sorg Opera Revitalization Group volunteers have spent many hours painting, cleaning and sprucing up the interior and exterior at the historic building built in 1891. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Sorg Opera House will partner with Middletown Lyric Theatre to present two performances of “A Christmas Celebration” next month.

Sorg Opera House Revitalization Group board President Nancy Griffith said the performance is one of the shows she’s “most excited about.”

“It’s going to be a reader’s theater-style of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ and there might be a special guest surprise at the end that I don’t want to reveal, but I’m really looking forward to these performances,” she said.

Monroe police continuing its investigation of fatal crash involving teenager

. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Middletown teenager last week.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Benjamin Wayne Maidon, 15, of Middletown, who died in a crash reported about 10:14 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 6100 block of Hamilton-Middletown Road (Ohio 4), near Apple Knoll Lane.

The preliminary cause of death was the result of a head trauma after an autopsy was conducted last week.

Man who receives free breakfast for family: ‘Everything helps. My kids need to eat.’

Ben McCullough, 63, of Middletown, picks up breakfast for him and his two children Monday night at United Methodist Church. Serving Homeless Alternate Lodging Of Middletown (SHALOM) started serving the homeless and less fortunate breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday since the church's Monday Breakfast Club closed due to the coronavirus. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Ben McCullough pulled his car into Middletown’s First United Methodist Church parking lot Monday morning and was greeted by a volunteer from Serving Homeless Alternate Lodging Of Middletown (SHALOM).

The woman asked McCullough, 63, how many bagged breakfasts he needed. Three, he said, one for him and two for his children.

“Everything helps,” McCullough said later as he sat in his car. “My kids need to eat.”

