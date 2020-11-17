Sorg partners with Middletown Lyric Theatre for ‘A Christmas Celebration’

Griffith said other than La Comedia Dinner Theater’s “A Christmas to Remember,” which will run through Dec. 30, the Sorg is only one of a handful of local venues that will produce a holiday show.

Another highlight this season will include a Sorg benefit show, “Thanksgiving Blues and Roots Rock Extravaganza” from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 28. Concertgoers can celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend and kick off a season of giving at the Sorg as a group of local Middletown musicians present this concert that will benefit the Sorg Opera Revitalization Group. Doors for the concert will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, plus online ticket processing fees.

The “Thanksgiving Blues and Roots Rock Extravaganza” will feature a variety of Middletown favorites, including Fred Gillespie and the Swamp Bees, with special guests Ashley Baumgarten and Chuck Evans as well as Jimmy D. Rogers and Sister Salem, featuring James Clark, Ferris Gillespie and Gabrielle Anais Sears.

Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC will be in concert at the Sorg at 8 p.m. Dec. 5. Tickets are $25 in advance, plus online ticket processing fees.

The Sorg will adhere to social distancing guidelines, and other safety protocols will be in place throughout the venue. Face coverings will be required. The Sorg continues to work closely with local and state officials to monitor COVID-19.

Audiences should note that several of the November shows that were announced in mid-October will be rescheduled due to COVID-19. Impacted performances include Aja! A Tribute to Steely Dan, which was scheduled for Saturday, Cincinnati Transit Authority–The Music of Chicago scheduled for Nov. 20, and the two performances of “Beyond Glory,” which were slated for Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.

Visit www.sorgoperahouse.org for the latest information on upcoming shows. Tickets are available at www.cincyticket.com. Sorg Opera House is located at 63 South Main St. in Middletown. Free parking is available behind the building, off Broad and First streets.