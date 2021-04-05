Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The blaze in the 1500 block of North B Street was reported at 7:02 a.m. in the house that New Miami Assistant Fire Chief Jim Lakes said lacked electricity and was filled with lawnmowers, motorcycles and snow blowers.

Lakes said the man, who was using electricity through extension cords from a nearby property, was living in the house with the owner’s permission. He told this media outlet that the state fire marshal’s office was unable to determine the fire’s cause because the house was destroyed.

Man charged with Hamilton murder says he has alibi for that night

Cameron Treitay Kid Wilson BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man charged with a fatal shooting last summer in Hamilton says he was in Hamilton County at the time of the murder.

Cameron Treitay Kidd Wilson, 21, of Harrison, was indicted and taken into custody in January at his Hamilton County residence on charges of murder and felonious assault for the slaying of Darrian K. Shamel on June 2.

Wilson’s trial was originally scheduled for later this month, but Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh continued it until July 6 on Thursday. He is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

2 Franklin residents facing multiple charges from police pursuit

James W. Worley and Shannon L. Lamb. A grand jury will determine whether two Franklin residents should be indicted on multiple felony charges as a result of a police pursuit last month.

A grand jury will determine whether two Franklin residents should be indicted on multiple felony charges as a result of a police pursuit last month.

Following a preliminary hearing March 31 in Eaton Municipal Court, James W. Worley, 44 of Franklin, and Shannon L. Lamb, 33, were both bound over to a Preble County grand jury for further consideration and possible indictment. Both are being held in the Preble County Jail.

Worley was charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies; possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Hamilton man arrested after SWAT response on Sunday night

A man was arrested Sunday night, April 4, 2021, after allegedly firing a gun outside his Linden Street residence that led to a Hamilton Police SWAT response when he refused to come out of the house, according police. CONTRIBUTED

A man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly firing a gun outside his Linden Street residence, which led to a Hamilton Police SWAT response when he refused to come out of the house, according to police.

Cortez Renfro, 62, of the 100 block of Linden, is charged with felonious assault and obstructing official business following the incident that began about 5:45 p.m. when a man called 911 about a neighbor firing a gun.

Renfro fired rounds but did not hit anyone, police said. He did not come out when ordered by police, and the SWAT unit was called. A couple hours later, the SWAT unit made entry, and Renfro was taken into custody.

Police continuing to search for suspect in Middletown fatal shooting, the city’s fourth in 3 weekends

Tomas Prieto Morales may have been involved in a deadly shooting Saturday night in Middletown. MIDDLETOWN POLICE

Middletown police are searching for a man allegedly involved in a deadly shooting Saturday night.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Bonita Drive at 9:49 p.m. for a call of shots fired. They found a dead Hispanic male in the driveway, according to police. The name of the deceased hasn’t been released.

Police are looking for Tomas Prieto Morales, 52, a Hispanic male possibly driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van license PKW8310 or a white Chevrolet box truck license PKV3129.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Coronavirus isolation makes events for special needs residents more helpful

Left to right: Volunteer Brittany Bottles dances with Jessica Holmes, Elley Ferrell and Sara Woods during the "One Special Night" special needs prom Friday, March 26, 2021 at Berachah Church in Middletown. Attendees were treated like royalty with each person getting crowned king or queen on stage, dancing, hot air balloon glow and a performance by Cincinnati Circus. The them was Heroes Unite with many volunteers dressed as superheroes. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Their worlds are already often restricted in social interactions, so when a local church decided to go ahead with this year’s special needs ball during the isolation of coronavirus the emotional payoff was big and joyous, said the dance’s organizer.

The recent “One Special Night” special needs prom at Berachah Church in Middletown was canceled last year during the first weeks of the pandemic’s onset.

But Pastor Lamar Ferrell said this year’s safer environment made the event at the church, which was attended by 40 special needs teens and young adults along with their families, all the more important given the limited social interactions forced by coronavirus on the participates in the last year.

