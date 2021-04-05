Victim ID’d in fatal Butler County house fire

The blaze in the 1500 block of North B Street was reported at 7:02 a.m. in the house that New Miami Assistant Fire Chief Jim Lakes said lacked electricity and was filled with lawnmowers, motorcycles and snow blowers.

Lakes said the man, who was using electricity through extension cords from a nearby property, was living in the house with the owner’s permission. He told this media outlet that the state fire marshal’s office was unable to determine the fire’s cause because the house was destroyed.