Victim ID’d in fatal Butler County house fire

The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a Thursday fire in New Miami as Ricky Lynn Burton, 55.
The blaze in the 1500 block of North B Street was reported at 7:02 a.m. in the house that New Miami Assistant Fire Chief Jim Lakes said lacked electricity and was filled with lawnmowers, motorcycles and snow blowers.
Lakes said the man, who was using electricity through extension cords from a nearby property, was living in the house with the owner’s permission. He told this media outlet that the state fire marshal’s office was unable to determine the fire’s cause because the house was destroyed.
Although an autopsy has been conducted, the office of Dr. Lisa K. Mannix listed Burton’s cause of death as “pending,” and the manner of death “pending investigation.”
A Butler County Sheriff’s Office report from the incident indicated the fire was reported with flames coming from the house. The report said that as firefighters battled the blaze, “it was found that an unknown person had perished in the back room of the residence.”