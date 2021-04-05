Coronavirus isolation makes events for special needs residents more helpful

The superhero themed event, which saw many volunteers dressed as super comic book characters, saw attendees treated like royalty with each person getting crowned king or queen on stage, dancing, hot air balloon glow and a performance by members of the Cincinnati Circus.

Many area public and private schools in recent years has developed and conducted such events for special needs students, often involving a prom or other theme to add to the teens sense of inclusion with the rest of the students.

Safety was paramount, he said, with social distancing and all event volunteers wearing masks and following other precautions.

The gala event delivered more than fun and thrills for special needs participants but also an intangible even more valuable during an on-going pandemic.

“It brings hope. And not only hope to the participants but also to their families,” said Ferrell.

“Their families had a fantastic time dancing, being together and celebrating. It was a night – from start to finish – that was incredibly beautiful.”