Two Franklin people facing multiple charges have been bound over to a Preble County grand jury

In addition to charges filed last month, Worley has an outstanding arrest warrant from the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and Lamb has an outstanding warrant from Montgomery County.

Shannon L. Lamb

Preble County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Worley and Lamb following a short pursuit about 3:30 a.m. March 25.

A deputy was checking a used car lot at Ohio 122 and Greenbush Road saw a vehicle in a wooded area near the business. Upon approaching the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect’s vehicle fled the area. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and the pursuit began, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle fled east on Greenbush Road and ended near a ravine/wooded area on Oxford Road in Montgomery County.

The suspects in the vehicle fled on foot. A K-9 from Camden police was requested after a perimeter was set up with the assistance of German Twp. and Germantown police and Ohio Highway Patrol troopers. After the K-9 arrived, a track was conducted, and the suspects were found hiding in a wooded area. They were both taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies searched the suspect’s vehicle where they allegedly found ski masks, gloves, a car jack, jack stands, chain cutters and other tools used for stealing catalytic converters from cars, less than (3) grams of methamphetamine, syringes and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office also said the female passenger allegedly admitted to traveling to Preble County for the purpose of stealing converters.