Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Brady Dawson, 19; Joshua Hatfield, 18; and Malaki Bond, 19, all of Hamilton, were indicted Wednesday by a Butler County grand jury for allegedly working together to rob six stores, including four in Hamilton, during October and January.

The trio is accused of robbing DAS Mart on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton on Oct. 30; the Circle K on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton and Riverview Market on North B Street in Hamilton on Jan. 19; the BP on Montgomery Road in Sycamore Twp. and Sunoco on Salem Road in Anderson Twp. on Jan. 20; and the Shell Gas Station on Dixie Highway in Hamilton on Jan. 24.

Hamilton mayor worried about future of historic CSX station

Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller and others want to save the historic CSX station and move it elsewhere, but he is concerned the railroad is preparing to tear it down. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller has tentatively set a date for a community meeting later this month to discuss saving the historic CSX railroad station at 432 Martin Luther King Blvd., but said he is concerned the railroad that owns it may be preparing to tear it down.

Moeller, who has proposed moving the station to a different location so it is out of the railroad’s way and naming it after presidents Abraham Lincoln and Harry Truman, who both spoke nearby during railroad campaigns.

Moller said people have been spotted at the station, and he was told the work being done was pre-demolition removal of items inside the building.

911 caller: Incident involving daughter allegedly running over and killing father in Butler County happened on his birthday

Asya Haywood BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Liberty Twp. woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly running over and killing her father during a domestic argument in November.

Asya Haywood, 30, of 7100 block of Zenith Court, was indicted Wednesday for aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony, for a incident that occurred Nov. 23.

At about 9:15 p.m., Haywood got into a verbal argument with her father, Derrick Robinson, at the Zenith Court residence, according to court records.

Unwanted children: What happens when parents no longer want their kids in Butler County?

Memorial continues to grow at Middletown house of 6-year-old James Hutchinson. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The alleged murder of a Middletown 6-year-old by his mother has called into question what can be done if parents don’t want their kids anymore, and legal experts say they can’t just give up their children.

After allegedly confessing to running her son over in her vehicle and disposing of in the Ohio River, Brittany Gosney, 29, of Middletown is facing a murder charge. Her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office report, Gosney said she was under pressure from Hamilton to get rid of Hutchinson and his two siblings, ages 9 and 7.

Kroger opens first $55 million automated warehouse in Butler County

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority voted Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, to approve an 8-year, 1.362 percent tax credit for Kroger’s $55 million robot-powered facility in Monroe. The project, a partnership with British online grocer Ocado, would be America’s first automated warehouse and Kroger’s first customer fulfillment center. CONTRIBUTED

Kroger opened America’s first automated warehouse in Butler County this week.

The $55 million, 335,000-square-foot customer fulfillment center with digital and robotic capabilities — also known as a “shed” — is the first of 20 planned colossal automated warehouse/distribution facilities in partnership with U.K.-based Ocado, one of the world’s largest dedicated online grocery retailers.

Located at 6266 Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe, it will employ more than 400 people.

5 uplifting local stories to help you finish a tough week for Butler County

The Cunningham sisters, Macie, 15, left, and Marie, 13, have been singing on social media trying to spread a positive message and recently sent an audition video to the television show The Voice. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Here’s a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week:

