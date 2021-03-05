5 uplifting local stories to help you finish a tough week for Butler County

Here’s a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week:
Butler County girls honor classmate who survived cancer with event to cut hair for donations
Credit: Nick Graham
A group of generous and now shorter-haired girls at Madison Schools decided other children and teens battling illnesses needed their tresses more than they did.
So Monday saw 10 girls from Madison Elementary, who were joined by an equally shorn teacher, getting their hair clipped off to donate to a national organization’s work of converting gifted locks into wigs for the ailing.
Hair stylist Jody Cole professionally handled the snipping honors and said the collective act of kindness was an emotional one for her having watched her daughter – Madison High School senior Mattie Cole – battle hair loss as part of surviving cancer.
Meet Macie and Marie: Hamilton’s teen Cunningham Sisters continuing legacy of inspiring performances
Credit: Nick Graham
Macie and Marie Cunningham of Hamilton are The Cunningham Sisters, and you may be seeing much more of them soon.
They made it through audition rounds for the NBC show The Voice and are waiting to learn if they will appear on the show. But even if they don’t make the airwaves immediately, they’re happy to continue a several-generation family tradition of gospel singing locally.
They submitted a video performance to the show, and made it through the audition round. They may hear in a few weeks.
Miami football player teams with fellow athlete to read to local school students during coronavirus
A Miami University football player has come up with an unusual idea of how to help local school kids develop a love of reading and other school athletes are joining in to help.
Miami kicker Henry Beckett has created a children’s reading program suited as a workaround for the social distancing required during the pandemic.
The sophomore has started “Redhawk Readers,” named after the school’s mascot.
Beckett and Miami soccer player Emily Sexton have been filming themselves reading children’s classic books for students in the Talawanda school system.
‘We’re booming’: AK Steel union leader says business, hiring up since 2020 purchase by Cleveland company
AK Steel will change its name, possibly to match owner Cleveland-Cliffs, according to Neil Douglas, president of IAM Local 1943.
He said Cleveland-Cliffs, which purchased AK Steel for $1.1 billion in 2020, sent out an internal email Friday announcing the name change.
Also last year, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. bought the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion. The deal made Cleveland-Cliffs the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, officials said.
Douglas said he has seen an increase in business at AK Steel since the purchase.
“We’re booming,” said Douglas, who added AK is hiring.
Hamilton native David Shaw releases first 2 singles from upcoming debut solo album
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez
David Shaw, the Hamilton native who has risen to music fame, has released the first two singles of what will be his first solo album away from his band, The Revivalists.
Shaw released the singles “Heavy Soul” and “Shivers” last week (how to get them), ahead of the full album release this spring. It doesn’t set have a title.
Shaw, a 2001 Hamilton High School graduate who grew up on Brookcrest Drive on Hamilton’s West Side, once told the Journal-News his youth, with a nearby creek and park, as well as friends who lived close, “was kind-of your quintessential, Midwest, small-town upbringing,” he said. “It was a great little neighborhood.”
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
‘Oh my gosh!’: Butler County student gifted new piano after teaching herself to play during pandemic
Arelis Betancourt Franquiz left for her usual school day Monday morning walking past the tiny, electronic piano on which the hearing-impaired student taught herself how to play during the coronavirus pandemic.
But when she returned home in the afternoon from her classes at Middletown Middle School, that was gone.
In its place, to Franquiz’ amazement, was a full-sized, traditional piano donated by a local group along with nearly a $1,000 for piano lessons.