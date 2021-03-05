5 uplifting local stories to help you finish a tough week for Butler County

So Monday saw 10 girls from Madison Elementary, who were joined by an equally shorn teacher, getting their hair clipped off to donate to a national organization’s work of converting gifted locks into wigs for the ailing.

Hair stylist Jody Cole professionally handled the snipping honors and said the collective act of kindness was an emotional one for her having watched her daughter – Madison High School senior Mattie Cole – battle hair loss as part of surviving cancer.

READ THE FULL STORY

Meet Macie and Marie: Hamilton’s teen Cunningham Sisters continuing legacy of inspiring performances

The Cunningham sisters, Marie, 13, left, and Macie, 15, have been singing on social media trying to spread a positive message and recently sent an audition video to the television show The Voice. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Macie and Marie Cunningham of Hamilton are The Cunningham Sisters, and you may be seeing much more of them soon.

They made it through audition rounds for the NBC show The Voice and are waiting to learn if they will appear on the show. But even if they don’t make the airwaves immediately, they’re happy to continue a several-generation family tradition of gospel singing locally.

They submitted a video performance to the show, and made it through the audition round. They may hear in a few weeks.

READ THE FULL STORY

Miami football player teams with fellow athlete to read to local school students during coronavirus

Miami University football player Henry Beckett invented a new reading program involving himself and other university athletes to reach out to students in the adjacent Talawanda School system. Beckett, shown here during one of his video recordings of reading remotely to school kids, plans to recruit more Miami athletes to become regular members of his "Redhawk Readers." (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

A Miami University football player has come up with an unusual idea of how to help local school kids develop a love of reading and other school athletes are joining in to help.

Miami kicker Henry Beckett has created a children’s reading program suited as a workaround for the social distancing required during the pandemic.

The sophomore has started “Redhawk Readers,” named after the school’s mascot.

Beckett and Miami soccer player Emily Sexton have been filming themselves reading children’s classic books for students in the Talawanda school system.

READ THE FULL STORY

‘We’re booming’: AK Steel union leader says business, hiring up since 2020 purchase by Cleveland company

Pictured is the AK Steel Research and Innovation Center in Middletown. The Fortune 500 company is headquartered in West Chester Twp. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

AK Steel will change its name, possibly to match owner Cleveland-Cliffs, according to Neil Douglas, president of IAM Local 1943.

He said Cleveland-Cliffs, which purchased AK Steel for $1.1 billion in 2020, sent out an internal email Friday announcing the name change.

Also last year, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. bought the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion. The deal made Cleveland-Cliffs the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, officials said.

Douglas said he has seen an increase in business at AK Steel since the purchase.

“We’re booming,” said Douglas, who added AK is hiring.

READ THE FULL STORY

Hamilton native David Shaw releases first 2 singles from upcoming debut solo album

CARSON, CA - MAY 20: Musician David Shaw of The Revivalists performs onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast y Fiesta 2017 at StubHub Center on May 20, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.) Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez

David Shaw, the Hamilton native who has risen to music fame, has released the first two singles of what will be his first solo album away from his band, The Revivalists.

Shaw released the singles “Heavy Soul” and “Shivers” last week (how to get them), ahead of the full album release this spring. It doesn’t set have a title.

Shaw, a 2001 Hamilton High School graduate who grew up on Brookcrest Drive on Hamilton’s West Side, once told the Journal-News his youth, with a nearby creek and park, as well as friends who lived close, “was kind-of your quintessential, Midwest, small-town upbringing,” he said. “It was a great little neighborhood.”

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

‘Oh my gosh!’: Butler County student gifted new piano after teaching herself to play during pandemic

Middletown 8th grader Arelis Betancourt Franquiz returned home from her school day to find her tiny, second-hand electronic keyboard, on which she taught herself how to play piano, was replaced by a full-size piano. A local women's group heard in a Journal-News' story how the hearing-impaired girl had taught herself how to play piano while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The group arranged the surprise of a free piano and nearly a $1,000 for lessons. (Provided photo\Journal-News)

Arelis Betancourt Franquiz left for her usual school day Monday morning walking past the tiny, electronic piano on which the hearing-impaired student taught herself how to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

But when she returned home in the afternoon from her classes at Middletown Middle School, that was gone.

In its place, to Franquiz’ amazement, was a full-sized, traditional piano donated by a local group along with nearly a $1,000 for piano lessons.

READ THE FULL STORY