Hamilton native David Shaw releases first 2 singles from upcoming first solo album

Shaw released the singles “Heavy Soul” and “Shivers” last week (how to get them), ahead of the full album release this spring. It doesn’t set have a title.

Shaw, a 2001 Hamilton High School graduate who grew up on Brookcrest Drive on Hamilton’s West Side, once told the Journal-News his youth, with a nearby creek and park, as well as friends who lived close, “was kind-of your quintessential, Midwest, small-town upbringing,” he said. “It was a great little neighborhood.”