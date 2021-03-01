Hamilton native David Shaw releases first 2 singles from upcoming first solo album

David Shaw, the Hamilton native who has risen to music fame, has released the first two singles of what will be his first solo album away from his band, The Revivalists.
Shaw released the singles “Heavy Soul” and “Shivers” last week (how to get them), ahead of the full album release this spring. It doesn’t set have a title.
Shaw, a 2001 Hamilton High School graduate who grew up on Brookcrest Drive on Hamilton’s West Side, once told the Journal-News his youth, with a nearby creek and park, as well as friends who lived close, “was kind-of your quintessential, Midwest, small-town upbringing,” he said. “It was a great little neighborhood.”
Out of high school, he attended Miami University Hamilton, before moving to Columbus State Community College for three years and then attending Ohio State University for two years, earning a degree in business management with an emphasis on construction management.
He appeared on NPR’s The World Cafe last week to discuss the release of his singles and described how he then made a move to New Orleans, where his music career launched.
“I was thinking maybe New York or L.A. or Nashville,” he said. “My girlfriend at the time had a roommate from college who said, ‘Hey, you guys thinking about moving? Maybe come down to New Orleans.”
About two weeks after moving to New Orleans in 2007, he was on his Uptown front porch, playing guitar, near the campus of Tulane University, “and Zack (Feinberg) rides by on his bicycle, and we struck up a conversation, and started our band from there.”
Now he is moving into solo music.
Shaw’s interview with NPR:
Shaw’s two released singles ...
Heavy Soul:
Shivers: