Meet Macie and Marie: Hamilton’s teen Cunningham Sisters continuing legacy of inspiring performances

The Cunningham sisters, Marie, 13, left, and Macie, 15, have been singing on social media trying to spread a positive message and recently sent an audition video to the television show The Voice. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

For Marie, 13, in the eighth grade at Wilson Middle School, “I like our connection,” she said. “With my sister, I can talk to her about anything, and when we sing, it just flows. It’s like the songs we sing, it’s like we’re singing to each other, and uplifting each other, and I like the connection I have with my sister when we sing.”

Parents Marc and Tara Cunningham have three other children, including Maura Cunningham, 16, who does the duo’s hair styling and makeup.

“They’ve been singing together most of their lives, like in kids’ choirs,” Marc Cunningham said. “As far as singing together as a duo, this has been over the past couple of years.”

Macie and Marie perform in services at their church, Hamilton Christian Center, and at other events. On Thursday, they will perform at the Healing through Art, Black History Edition event, on the second floor of 228 Court St. in Hamilton. The free arts showcase will last from 6-8 p.m.

Their great-grandfather, Benjamin Franklin Sr. of Hamilton, sang and played guitar with The Holy City Travelers, a gospel group, performing for various congregations across the region. They went even as far as Lynchburg, Va., where he originally was from.

The Holy City Travelers of Hamilton featured Macie and Marie Cunningham's great-grandfather, Benjamin Franklin Sr., as a singer and guitar player. PROVIDED

Franklin had 10 daughters who were The Franklin Sisters, also gospel singers. One of them, Daronna Franklin Simmons, is Macie and Marie’s grandmother. Another of those daughters, Carolyn Cooley, still lives in Hamilton.

Marc Cunningham, a 1995 Hamilton High School graduate, grew up singing and played drums for both the Holy City Travelers and the Franklin Sisters.

“So music has always been in our house,” he said. “Our life was a soundtrack for music. We always had music going in the house. We would have little homemade talent shows where they would take turns singing in the karaoke machine.”

Here are some of the 10 Franklin Sisters, along with their mother, Christine Franklin (second from left), who is great-grandmother to Macie and Marie Cunningham, and Daronna Franklin Simmons (third from left), Macie and Marie's grandmother. PROVIDED

“My favorite thing about singing with my sister is definitely our harmonies,” Macie said. “Because I’m not going to lie. Me and my sister, we have really sharp harmony when we sing together, and I just love hearing it because I have an ear for music and I just love to hear such beautiful music.”

Marie says, “The songs we like to sing, we like to uplift people, and the songs we put out there, we want it to always have a message that comes with it. We hear a lot about the joy it brings to other people, and we love to do that.”

Listeners “feed off of our energy, and when we have good energy, they have good energy,” Marie said.

“They are culturally aware of what’s going on in the country, the division,” their father said. “We just want to unify people through love, through God and through music. That’s their goal, is just to make the world a better place by using their gifts that they feel like God gave them.”

Marc Cunningham, father of Macie and Marie Cunningham - The Cunningham Sisters - has been a DJ since college at weddings and other events, and is a reason they always had music playing in the house. PROVIDED

Their relatives’ talents “brought joy to me, and wanting that legacy to go longer, onto the next generation of our family, because music is just like our passion,” Marie said.

Macie noted her father’s grandfather and mother both were great singers, and, “It trickled down to our dad, bringing music to our family. So we have a lot of musical roots.”

An upcoming Cunningham Sisters performance

On Thursday, The Cunningham Sisters will perform at the Healing through Art, Black History Edition event, on the second floor of 228 Court St. in Hamilton. The free arts showcase will last from 6-8 p.m. and there will be light refreshments.