3 teens indicted series of robberies in Butler and Hamilton counties, including 4 in Hamilton

Three men are facing multiple felony charges in connection with a series of store robberies in the city of Hamilton and Hamilton County.
Brady Dawson, 19; Joshua Hatfield, 18; and Malaki Bond, 19, were indicted Wednesday by a Butler County grand jury for allegedly working together to rob six stores, including four in Hamilton, during October and January.
The trio is accused of robbing DAS Mart on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton on Oct. 30; the Circle K on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton and Riverview Market on North B Street in Hamilton on Jan. 19; the BP on Montgomery Road in Sycamore Twp. and Sunoco on Salem Road in Anderson Twp. on Jan. 20; and the Shell Gas Station on Dixie Highway in Hamilton on Jan. 24.
Dawson is charged with six counts of aggravated robbery, all with a gun specifications. Hatfield is charged with five counts of aggravated robbery with gun specifications. Bond is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery with a gun specification, according indictment.
They are all in the Butler County Jail.
“This is a series of stick-ups with a gun that will carry serious consequences for these defendants,” said Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser. “They are awfully young to be facing that much trouble. They were stealing cigarettes and drinks and stuff like that, how worth it was it?”
Gmoser said a 17-year-old juvenile is also charged in the case.