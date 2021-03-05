3 teens indicted series of robberies in Butler and Hamilton counties, including 4 in Hamilton

Brady Dawson, 19; Joshua Hatfield, 18; and Malaki Bond, 19, were indicted Wednesday by a Butler County grand jury for allegedly working together to rob six stores, including four in Hamilton, during October and January.

The trio is accused of robbing DAS Mart on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton on Oct. 30; the Circle K on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton and Riverview Market on North B Street in Hamilton on Jan. 19; the BP on Montgomery Road in Sycamore Twp. and Sunoco on Salem Road in Anderson Twp. on Jan. 20; and the Shell Gas Station on Dixie Highway in Hamilton on Jan. 24.