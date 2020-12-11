Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Mychel King, 24, was arrested Tuesday after he was indicted for the death of Jaylon Knight, who was found dead on March 11, 2016, in a car on Charles Street, said Hamilton police Chief Craig Bucheit

King, of Williams Avenue, was indicted this week by a Butler County grand jury on charges including two counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of probation violation.

READ THE FULL STORY

Hamilton’s Vision Source collecting decades of city history in new High Street office

Dr. Tom Nye's Vision Source is moving from his Dayton Lane-neighborhood home into a 90-year-old High Street building that has been completely transformed. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Thomas Nye saw something in the 90-year-old building at 644 High St. that others overlooked, or couldn’t imagine for it.

The 4,200-square-foot building has been completely renovated in a year-long process and appointments will begin Monday as the new location for Nye’s Vision Source practice, which Dr. Hugh Baker launched a century ago in 1920.

A building that was separated into three units has been converted into one, with leadership of Jason and Tammy Snyder’s Tamz Construction and design work by Nye’s wife, Jennifer.

READ THE FULL STORY

Butler County man gets 4 years in prison for friend’s overdose death

Brandon Dunham, at right listens with lawyer Jeff Meadows during final arguments in a trial in Warren County Common Pleas Court. Credit: Lawrence Budd Credit: Lawrence Budd

A Butler County man was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for causing the overdose death of a longtime friend and fellow addict in 2019.

Judge Robert Peeler sentenced Brandon Dunham, 33, of West Chester Twp. during an emotional hearing in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

The mother of the victim, Elijah McDonald III of Deerfield Twp., gave a tearful statement in his memory during which Peeler offered his thoughts and sympathy on the tragedy of drug addiction.

READ THE FULL STORY

Butler County auditor refunds record $3.4M in excess tax fees

The Butler County Government Services Center. STAFF FILE

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds returns excess real estate tax fees annually in hopes of staving off requests for new money by taxing districts, and this year saw the most yet.

Reynolds is returning $3.4 million to local taxing districts this year, which is a record amount since he took office. He has returned $17.5 million since 2008.

The state legislature sets the fee that county auditors collect from levy funds to pay for calculating and distributing real estate tax collections to local governments and much of the real estate operations of county auditor offices. If the fees exceed costs to administer the levies, the auditor is required to give a refund.

READ THE FULL STORY

Woman indicted for death of Hamilton man hit with baseball bat

Misty Camp BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A woman has been indicted by a Butler County grand jury for murder after allegedly hitting a man with a baseball bat in Hamilton.

Misty Camp, 26, is facing murder and felonious assault for the alleged attack of Donald McDonald on Oct. 31 that resulted in his death, according to Hamilton police and court records.

Hamilton officers were called to the rear of 127 Ludlow Street during the morning hours and found Camp holding a baseball bat, according to the report.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Bond set for Hamilton chiropractor charged with sex crimes

Hamilton chiropractor Dr. Stephen Boyd was arraigned Friday in Butler County Common Pleas Court. He is charged with 26 felony sex-related crimes. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Hamilton chiropractor Dr. Stephen Boyd, who is facing 26 sex-related charges, was arraigned this morning in Butler County Common Pleas Court, where a $200,000 cash or surety bond was by set by Judge Charles Pater.

Boyd was arrested Wednesday by Hamilton police on the same day a Butler County grand jury returned the indictment against him for allegedly inappropriately touching patients and engaging in misconduct. Boyd has also been the subject of a investigation and allegations by the Ohio State Chiropractic Board.

The indictment accuses the 57-year-old of committing sex-related crimes for decades.

READ THE FULL STORY