Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS

Trial moved to next year for man accused in Warren County police shootout

Caption Christopher J. Hubbard Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

A man charged with multiple felonies for allegedly trying to kill police officers in an August 2020 shootout was scheduled to go to trial this month in Warren County, but the trial was moved to next year.

Officer Dennis Jordan of the Middletown Division of Police and Christopher J. Hubbard were shot shortly before 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2020, after a pursuit that began in the area of 18th Avenue in Middletown and ended in the 2600 block of Mason-Montgomery Road in Turtlecreek Twp.

Hubbard, 36, was indicted Dec. 21 by a Warren County grand jury for attempted murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting Jordan; attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting at Butler County Sheriff’s deputy Mike Barger; and attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting at Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Brett Lee. The charges also contain gun specifications that add to a sentence if Hubbard is found guilty.

READ THE FULL STORY

Where to trick-or-treat in Butler County in 2021

Caption The New Carlisle Farmers Market hosted a Halloween-themed night, which included trick-or-treat, hayrides, and a pumpkin carving contest.

Butler County typically produces several trick-or-treating events for kids every year, but in this post-COVID/delta variant limbo period where people can attend big live music shows but only when properly credentialed, it’s reasonable to wonder how public trick-or-treating events will be affected.

Fairfield’s Halloween Walk, for instance, used to be a festival. The city transformed it into a Walk last year to keep people socially distanced. In 2021, even with mask mandates lifted and large amounts of the population vaccinated, Fairfield elected to keep the Walk a walk.

“As times goes on, we’ll reevaluate,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for the city of Fairfield, regarding whether the Walk will return to its old format. “We’re doing our best to follow CDC guidelines. We encourage mask-wearing for outdoor events, but we don’t require it.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Butler County commissioners balk at $2.5M Liberty Way land buy from The Christ Hospital

Caption Butler County will spend about $25 million on major modifications to the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 interchange. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

The Butler County commissioners grudgingly agreed to a $2.5 million payment to The Christ Hospital this week for right-of-way for the $32.5 million Liberty Way interchange fix and ancillary road improvements.

The massive $24 million interchange modification at Liberty Way, Ohio 129 and Interstate 75 is underway and about 30% complete according to County Engineer Greg Wilkens. The county needed about five acres owned by The Christ Hospital on the east side of the interstate, and the cost was $2.5 million.

The commissioners agreed to pay it at their regular meeting Monday because the project is already under construction, but complained that the hospital will benefit greatly from the project and typically land is donated not purchased on major roadway improvements.

READ THE FULL STORY

State football poll: Undefeated Badin ranked highest in Butler County heading into final regular season week

Caption Carroll's Elliot Braun tackles Badin's Eric Rawlings as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Here’s a look at the last state football poll of the regular season with Week 10 games coming up this week.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Blessid Union of Souls at Sorg

Caption Blessid Union of Souls will perform at The Takeover on The Square in West Chester on Thursday, Aug. 8. CONTRIBUTED

There are plenty of good things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week. Here’s a sampling:

READ THE FULL STORY