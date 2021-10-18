State football poll: Undefeated Badin ranked highest in Butler County heading into final regular season week

4. Columbus Upper Arlington (1) 9-0

5. Springfield 7-1

6. New Albany 9-0

7. Cincinnati St. Xavier 7-2

8. Lakota West 7-1

9. Pickerington Central 8-1

10. Cincinnati Moeller (2) 7-2

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 13.

DIVISION II

1. Kings (12) 9-0

2. Piqua (1) 8-0

3. Akron Hoban (5) 7-2

4. Sunbury Big Walnut (2) 9-0

5. Cleveland Benedictine (1) 6-1

6. Medina Highland 8-1

7. Toledo Central Catholic 7-2

8. Avon (1) 7-2

9. Barberton 8-1

10. Hudson 8-1

Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Washington 31.Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (20) 9-0

2. Badin (1) 8-0

3. Granville 8-0

4. Millersburg West Holmes 9-0

5. Dover 8-0

6. Norton 9-0

7. Hubbard 9-0

8. Chagrin Falls Kenston 8-1

9. Columbus Bishop Hartley 7-2

10. Aurora 7-2

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. St. Marys Memorial 20. Canfield 19.

DIVISION IV

1. Cincinnati Wyoming (17) 9-0

2. Bloom-Carroll (2) 9-0

3. Eaton (1) 9-0

4. Beloit West Branch 9-023

5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 8-0

6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7-1

7. Van Wert 8-1

(tie) Bellevue (1) 8-1

9. St. Clairsville 8-1

10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 6-1

Others receiving 12 or more points: Port Clinton 25. LaGrange Keystone 15.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland (21) 8-0

2. Canfield S. Range 9-0

3. Tontogany Otsego 8-0

4. Ironton 8-1

5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 9-0

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 9-0

7. Garrettsville Garfield 9-0

8. Piketon 8-0

9. Versailles 8-1

10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 9-0

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bloomdale Elmwood 24. Elyria Catholic 15.

DIVISION VI

1. Archbold (15) 9-0

2. Mechanicsburg (5) 9-0

3. West Jefferson 9-0

4. Columbus Grove 9-0

5. Ashland Crestview 9-0

6. Beverly Fort Frye 7-1

7. Coldwater (1) 7-2

8. New Middletown Springfield (1) 8-1

9. Columbia Station Columbia 8-1

10. Carey 8-1

Others receiving 12 or more points: Leavittsburg LaBrae 16. Mogadore 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (22) 9-0

2. Lima Central Catholic 8-1

3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 8-1

4. Newark Catholic 8-1

4. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0

6. Norwalk St. Paul 7-1

7. New Madison Tri-Village 8-1

8. Lucas 7-1

9. McComb 8-1

10. Shadyside 7-1

Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 41. St. Henry 23. New Bremen 15. Dalton 13.