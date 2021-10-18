State football poll: Undefeated Badin ranked highest in Butler County heading into final regular season week

Here’s a look at the last state football poll of the regular season with Week 10 games coming up this week.
DIVISION I
1. Medina (15) 9-0
2. Marysville (2) 8-0
3. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 8-1
4. Columbus Upper Arlington (1) 9-0
5. Springfield 7-1
6. New Albany 9-0
7. Cincinnati St. Xavier 7-2
8. Lakota West 7-1
9. Pickerington Central 8-1
10. Cincinnati Moeller (2) 7-2
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 13.
DIVISION II
1. Kings (12) 9-0
2. Piqua (1) 8-0
3. Akron Hoban (5) 7-2
4. Sunbury Big Walnut (2) 9-0
5. Cleveland Benedictine (1) 6-1
6. Medina Highland 8-1
7. Toledo Central Catholic 7-2
8. Avon (1) 7-2
9. Barberton 8-1
10. Hudson 8-1
Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Washington 31.Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.
DIVISION III
1. Chardon (20) 9-0
2. Badin (1) 8-0
3. Granville 8-0
4. Millersburg West Holmes 9-0
5. Dover 8-0
6. Norton 9-0
7. Hubbard 9-0
8. Chagrin Falls Kenston 8-1
9. Columbus Bishop Hartley 7-2
10. Aurora 7-2
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. St. Marys Memorial 20. Canfield 19.
DIVISION IV
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (17) 9-0
2. Bloom-Carroll (2) 9-0
3. Eaton (1) 9-0
4. Beloit West Branch 9-023
5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 8-0
6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7-1
7. Van Wert 8-1
(tie) Bellevue (1) 8-1
9. St. Clairsville 8-1
10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 6-1
Others receiving 12 or more points: Port Clinton 25. LaGrange Keystone 15.
DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (21) 8-0
2. Canfield S. Range 9-0
3. Tontogany Otsego 8-0
4. Ironton 8-1
5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 9-0
6. Sugarcreek Garaway 9-0
7. Garrettsville Garfield 9-0
8. Piketon 8-0
9. Versailles 8-1
10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 9-0
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bloomdale Elmwood 24. Elyria Catholic 15.
DIVISION VI
1. Archbold (15) 9-0
2. Mechanicsburg (5) 9-0
3. West Jefferson 9-0
4. Columbus Grove 9-0
5. Ashland Crestview 9-0
6. Beverly Fort Frye 7-1
7. Coldwater (1) 7-2
8. New Middletown Springfield (1) 8-1
9. Columbia Station Columbia 8-1
10. Carey 8-1
Others receiving 12 or more points: Leavittsburg LaBrae 16. Mogadore 13.
DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (22) 9-0
2. Lima Central Catholic 8-1
3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 8-1
4. Newark Catholic 8-1
4. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0
6. Norwalk St. Paul 7-1
7. New Madison Tri-Village 8-1
8. Lucas 7-1
9. McComb 8-1
10. Shadyside 7-1
Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 41. St. Henry 23. New Bremen 15. Dalton 13.