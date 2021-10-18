10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Blessid Union of Souls at Sorg

Blessid Union of Souls

This local band done good is best known for their hits, “I Believe” and “Hey Leonardo (She Likes Me For Me).” This year, they released “Home 25,” a limited-edition vinyl package that commemorates the 25th anniversary of their debut album with live recordings and demo sessions. See them at Sorg Opera House on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

‘Whose Live Anyway?’

The current cast of the long-running popular improv comedy show, “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” have embarked on their latest tour. Bring your ideas to the show because the cast will create sketches based on your suggestions and may even invite you up onstage. See it at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48. For more information, call 513-232-6220 or visit www.tafttheatre.org.

Michael Buble

This popular, Grammy-winning crooner is finally coming to town after at least one postponement. See him at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $69-$146.50. For more information, call 513-421-4111 or visit www.usbankarena.com.

Wizard Fest 2021

This Harry Potter-themed wizard trivia and dance party includes a costume contest for cash and prizes and a “Triwizard Tournament” featuring trivia, Quidditch, and a scavenger hunt. There will also be themed cocktails, live entertainment, and vendors. Check it out at Legends Bar & Venue in Cincinnati on Friday from 8-11 p.m. Tickets are $15-$50. For more information, call 513-918-3883 or visit the Wizard Fest 10/22 Cincinnati Eventbrite page.

Halloween Walk

Put on your costume, grab your trick-or-treat bag, and stroll down Fairfield Commons Drive. Several business and organizations will await the youngsters to hand out treats. There will also be live performances at the Village Green Amphitheatre. This event is geared to kids 10 and younger. Check it out at Village Green Park in Fairfield, on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 513-867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org.

Strutter: America’s #1 KISS Tribute Band

This veteran KISS tribute band recreates the entire KISS live experience with fire-breathing, blood-spitting, costumes and makeup, pyrotechnics, special effects, and a little music. See them at the Sorg Opera House on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit www.sorgoperahouse.org.

The Howl

This pet-themed event includes a trick-or-treat trail designed for kids and dogs, an obstacle course, vendors, and a costume contest. Contest categories are Cutest, Scariest, Most Original, Judge’s Choice, and Best Duo/Group. Are you a dog lover but between dogs at the moment? Rescue shelters are on hand to loan you a dog just for the event. Check it out at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester Twp. on Saturday from noon-3 p.m.. Admission is $5. For more info, call 513-867-5835 or search for The Howl on www.eventbrite.com.

Cincinnati Coffee Festival

The Midwest’s biggest coffee festival will feature thousands of regional coffee roasters, coffee, tea and pastry vendors, bakers, and chocolatiers. Enjoy samples, demos, and live music. Check it out at Cincinnati Music Hall on Saturday and Sunday. Hours are still being finalized. Tickets are $15.50-$65.50. For more information, call 513-744-3344 or visit www.cincinnatipops.org.