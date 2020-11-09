Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer said the department plans to charge Fairfield, Oxford and Ross townships, the villages of New Miami and Seven Mile and MetroParks for police dispatching next year. The cities of Hamilton and Oxford began paying for the service several years ago.

Some departments have said they’re unhappy with the move, because it will add costs where they don’t exist now.

Middletown man accused of killing woman, putting body in barrel seeks funds for expert witness

Cecily Cornett SUBMITTED

A trial date has been set for a Middletown man accused of killing a woman he allegedly mutilated and hid in a metal drum.

William Slaton, 35, was arrested June 30 after Middletown police discovered 21-year-old Cecily Cornett’s body in a barrel at his home in the 3200 block of Yankee Road. Last month, a Butler County grand jury indicted Slaton for murder, felonious assault, four counts of tampering with evidence, involuntary manslaughter, three counts of gross abuse of a corpse and assault.

Slaton was in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, when Judge Keith Spaeth set his trial for May 3, 2021.

Local gold medalist Kayla Harrison to return to MMA ring this month

Kayla Harrison, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist in Judo, takes the field with her gold medals before the Middies game Sept. 9, 2016, at Barnitz Stadium in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Kayla Harrison, a Middletown native, has announced she will return to the mixed martial arts ring this month.

Harrison, the Professional Fighters League 2019 lightweight champion, said she will fight Courtney King Nov. 20 at Invicta FC 43. Harrison will drop to 145 pounds for the first time in her career when she takes on King in the co-main event in Kansas City.

With the PFL on hold for the entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harrison will compete under the Invicta FC banner before returning in April for the 2021 PFL season, according to reports.

Harley Davidson dealer moving to West Chester, building new facility

West Chester Twp. trustees approved a tax exemption for a new Harley Davidson dealer that is coming to the “cool kids corridor” next to Premiere Shooting on Ohio 747. Queen City Harley Davidson is relocating from Fairfield to a site next to Premier Shooting on Ohio 747 and building a 46,975-square-foot, which is double the size of the existing dealership. Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

West Chester Twp. trustees approved a tax exemption for a new Harley Davidson dealer that is coming next to Premiere Shooting on Ohio 747.

Queen City Harley Davidson is relocating from Fairfield and building a 46,975-square-foot facility, which is double the size of the existing dealership.

The West Chester trustees recently approved a 50% tax exemption for five years.

Big Butler County school expansion projects seeing some delays: What to know

Marlon Styles Jr., superintendent of Middletown Schools, recently visited the $10 million Rosa Parks Elementary expansion project. While it remains on schedule, two other area school expansions have experienced some delays, say school officials. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

Three major Butler County school construction projects are continuing despite the coronavirus pandemic, but with some delays.

Two schools in Middletown – Rosa Parks Elementary and Marshall High School – are surrounded by construction work while the most expensive project, a $15 million expansion of Talawanda Schools' Marshall Elementary, is progressing but slightly behind schedule, school officials said.

Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. recently visited the Rosa Parks campus to look over the $10 million expansion and said the project includes much more than simply adding classrooms space to the existing school.

Butler County Jail: What kinds of things are inmates hiding from guards?

A wallet made by an inmate from chip bags was found Thursday during a search of cells at the Butler County Jail BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A recent light-hearted social media post by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office hinted at a very real issue for jail officials who are seeing inmate population again grow after decreases early in the coronavirus pandemic.

The sheriff’s office posted about an inmate wallet crafted from chip bags found during a cell inspection on Thursday. The wallet with several pockets for cash is made from Fritos and Cheetos bags, likely purchased in the jail commissary.

“While inspecting cells today in the jail we came across a homemade wallet made of Fritos and Cheetos bags ... the ingenuity is pretty impressive,” the post said.

