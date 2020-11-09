Local gold medalist Kayla Harrison to return to MMA ring this month

Harrison, the Professional Fighters League 2019 lightweight champion, said she will fight Courtney King Nov. 20 at Invicta FC 43. Harrison will drop to 145 pounds for the first time in her career when she takes on King in the co-main event in Kansas City.

With the PFL on hold for the entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harrison will compete under the Invicta FC banner before returning in April for the 2021 PFL season, according to reports.