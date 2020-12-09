Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Stephen Boyd was indicted on 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, seven counts of sexual battery, four counts of rape, two counts of attempted sexual battery and one count of attempted rape, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Ohio State Chiropractic Board sent Dr. Stephen Boyd a letter on Feb. 20 notifying him of sexual misconduct allegations by two patients dating back to 1989 and the early 1990s. Two more patients with allegations as late as 2012 were added to the complaint in June.

READ THE FULL STORY

Woman charged after vandalism at 2 downtown Hamilton businesses, including eatery

Smoochies Boba & Crepes was one of two buildings vandalized by, Hamilton police say, a woman with a hammer who has been charged. The other was the building on Main Street that is the future home of the Billy Yanks bar. PROVIDED

A woman has been charged with vandalizing two Main Street buildings — the front windows of Smoochies Boba & Crepes and the building that will house the Billy Yanks bar — in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Hamilton police charged 31-year-old Megan Nicole Seeley with two counts of vandalism and with criminal mischief for damage to the buildings at 113 Main St. (Smoochies) and 201 Main St. (the future Billy Yanks).

Smoochies owner Nadja Mirpuri was awakened at her nearby home by Hamilton police early Tuesday morning to inform her of the incident.

READ THE FULL STORY

New art, artists sought for Hamilton’s 2021 murals: Where they’ll go

The Telhio Credit Union building is one location for a 2021 StreetSpark mural. PROVIDED.

The StreetSpark program, which has created 14 murals in the city in recent years, plans to paint four more next summer.

Two murals will be on buildings, Telhio Credit Union at 601 Park Ave. and the Hamilton Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 20 Union Hall at 204 N. Third St. The other two murals next year will decorate all four sides of two city-owned utility boxes, one near the intersection of Main and B streets, and the second near High Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The unique part about the Telhio wall, StreetSpark official Jennifer Acus-Smith said, “is that it wraps around the corner of the building, so we thought that would be a pretty neat challenge for artists to look at how a mural could wrap around the corner.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Woodworker and Hamilton business owner remembered for ‘really big personality’ dies at 57

Seldon D. Brown, 57, owner of The Little Woodshop on Main Street, has died. GREG LYNCH/STAFF

Seldon D. Brown enjoyed fun pranks, talking with people and woodworking. Many enjoyed speaking with him when they visited him at The Little Woodshop on Main Street, and they are remembering those fondly this week.

Brown died unexpectedly Friday. He was 57.

One thing many people didn’t know about Brown was before he owned the woodshop, he had been a master draftsman at General Electric, where he worked on fighter jet engines, for which he won a prestigious award. The 1981 Hamilton High School graduate learned his drafting skills.

READ THE FULL STORY

Man arrested in 2016 Hamilton homicide that killed Fairfield student

Mychel King

Hamilton police have arrested a man in connection to a 2016 shooting that killed a Fairfield High School senior.

Mychel King, 24, was arrested on Tuesday after being indicted for the death of Jaylon Knight, who was found dead on March 11, 2016 in a car on Charles Street, said Hamilton police Chief Craig Bucheit.

King was booked into the Butler County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on charges including two counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of probation violation.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Resort near Kings Island under construction, set for spring 2021 opening

Construction of the $27 million Kings Island Camp Cedar is underway, and the new luxury outdoor resort is scheduled to open in the spring of 2021. The resort will feature modern lodging that will welcome Kings Island guests, families, vacationers and recreational vehicle (RV) travelers. The new luxury outdoor resort is located on more than 50 acres of land less than a mile from Kings Island’s front gates. CONTRIBUTED

Construction of the $27 million Kings Island Camp Cedar is underway, and the new luxury outdoor resort is scheduled to open in the spring of 2021. The resort will feature modern lodging that will welcome Kings Island guests, families, vacationers and recreational vehicle (RV) travelers. The new luxury outdoor resort is located on more than 50 acres of land less than a mile from Kings Island’s front gates.

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS