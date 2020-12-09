Man arrested in 2016 Hamilton homicide that killed Fairfield student

Hamilton police have arrested a man in connection to a 2016 shooting that killed a Fairfield High School senior.
Mychel King, 24, was arrested on Tuesday after being indicted for the death of Jaylon Knight, who was found dead on March 11, 2016 in a car on Charles Street, said Hamilton police Chief Craig Bucheit.
King was booked into the Butler County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on charges including two counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of probation violation.
Knight was found in a vehicle in the 300 block of Charles Street. The vehicle was in front of a house, just short of striking the structure. Knight was slumped over the steering wheel with a large amount of blood inside the vehicle, police said at the time.
In the years since, he has been included on posters asking for help in some of the city’s unsolved homicides.
