Man arrested in 2016 Hamilton homicide that killed Fairfield student

Mychel King, 24, was arrested on Tuesday after being indicted for the death of Jaylon Knight, who was found dead on March 11, 2016 in a car on Charles Street, said Hamilton police Chief Craig Bucheit.

King was booked into the Butler County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on charges including two counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of probation violation.