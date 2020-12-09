Woman charged after vandalism at two downtown Hamilton businesses, including eatery

The woman had been charged before police reached her at home, she said.

Mirpuri hopes to reopen soon because “our customers are so supportive that they wanted to know (when the reopening would happen), and some people online said, ‘We’ve never heard of you, but once you’re open, we’re going to be there to support the business,’ so it’s really heartwarming.”

“It’s good publicity, bringing people in, when we reopen,” she said with a laugh. “We’re trying to go ahead and open because our customers, they love boba so much that they want it every day.”

Business in recent weeks has been “slow, of course, because of (COVID-19),” she said, “but we just opened Fourth of July. We did well at first, but things are getting slow again (because of the pandemic).”