Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
Hamilton to close North B Street for months starting this morning for Spooky Nook utilities work
Hamilton will close North B Street between Black Street and the Two Mile Creek bridge, starting this morning, for most of the summer.
Officials hope to reopen the section of street, which connects drivers to the Black Street Bridge and the East Side of Hamilton, by the evening of Aug. 27, if not sooner. The Black Street Bridge also will be closed.
As it did last summer, the city is working during a period when schools are closed, to minimize detours by buses and other school-related traffic. Hamilton also got an early start on water-main-replacement work while avoiding problems for schools during the Christmas break of 2019.
Shooting death in Lebanon under investigation
The death of a 22-year-old man who died Saturday of an apparent gunshot wound is under investigation.
A 911 caller reported around 7 p.m. that someone was bleeding in front of a home in the 900 block of North Broadway Street.
When police arrived, they found the victim, identified as Joseph E. Kancy, deceased. An autopsy is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.
Butler County courts dropping COVID-19 precautions ahead of busy summer of cases
In March 2020, coronavirus concerns coupled with stay-at-home orders put much of court systems on hold or at least slowed down the pace.
But Butler County Common Pleas Court continued to move forward, with the exception of jury trials. Those trails will ramp up soon as the courts changed their rules about COVID-19 precautions.
Visitors are no longer required to wear masks in the court wing. Deputies at the security checkpoint will continue to monitor the the temperature of people entering with an infrared camera installed last year, but unless someone also shows symptoms of illness, they will admitted.
High School boys volleyball: Fenwick sweeps Olentangy to win state championship
Fenwick’s boys volleyball team lived up to its billing.
The Falcons, ranked No. 1 in the Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Coaches Association, captured a Division II state title Sunday at Pickerington Central High School. Fenwick swept Olentangy 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 in the championship match.
Fenwick (25-3) finished the season with 22 straight wins. It’s the second state title for the Falcons, who also won in 2013.
Gino Lastoria, World War II veteran from Fairfield Twp., dies at 93
Credit: Provided
Eugene “Gino” Lastoria loved his family and loved his lawn, and though he was a proud World War II veteran, he’d rather know more about the people he met, his wife said.
The World War II Navy veteran from Fairfield Twp. died on May 26. He was 93.
“He was a good man,” said his wife, Stella Lastoria. “He was a good provider. And he was a loving and caring man.”
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
WATCH: Large crowd celebrates first Hamilton Pride parade and festival this weekend
Credit: Nick Graham
A large crowd gathered in downtown Hamilton on Saturday to celebrate the first in-person Pride event in the city.