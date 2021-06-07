Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Officials hope to reopen the section of street, which connects drivers to the Black Street Bridge and the East Side of Hamilton, by the evening of Aug. 27, if not sooner. The Black Street Bridge also will be closed.

As it did last summer, the city is working during a period when schools are closed, to minimize detours by buses and other school-related traffic. Hamilton also got an early start on water-main-replacement work while avoiding problems for schools during the Christmas break of 2019.

READ THE FULL STORY

Shooting death in Lebanon under investigation

The death of a 22-year-old man who died Saturday of an apparent gunshot wound is under investigation.

A 911 caller reported around 7 p.m. that someone was bleeding in front of a home in the 900 block of North Broadway Street.

When police arrived, they found the victim, identified as Joseph E. Kancy, deceased. An autopsy is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

READ THE FULL STORY

Butler County courts dropping COVID-19 precautions ahead of busy summer of cases

Butler County Common Pleas Court is ramping up for a busy summer of trials after a coronavirus slowdown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

In March 2020, coronavirus concerns coupled with stay-at-home orders put much of court systems on hold or at least slowed down the pace.

But Butler County Common Pleas Court continued to move forward, with the exception of jury trials. Those trails will ramp up soon as the courts changed their rules about COVID-19 precautions.

Visitors are no longer required to wear masks in the court wing. Deputies at the security checkpoint will continue to monitor the the temperature of people entering with an infrared camera installed last year, but unless someone also shows symptoms of illness, they will admitted.

READ THE FULL STORY

High School boys volleyball: Fenwick sweeps Olentangy to win state championship

Fenwick boys volleyball team won the Division II state championship Sunday over Olentangy at Pickerington Central High School. Photo courtesy of Fenwick volleyball

Fenwick’s boys volleyball team lived up to its billing.

The Falcons, ranked No. 1 in the Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Coaches Association, captured a Division II state title Sunday at Pickerington Central High School. Fenwick swept Olentangy 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 in the championship match.

Fenwick (25-3) finished the season with 22 straight wins. It’s the second state title for the Falcons, who also won in 2013.

READ THE FULL STORY

Gino Lastoria, World War II veteran from Fairfield Twp., dies at 93

Eugene "Gino" Lastoria died on May 26, 2021, at 93 years old. He was a World War II Navy veteran living in Fairfield Twp. PROVIDED Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Eugene “Gino” Lastoria loved his family and loved his lawn, and though he was a proud World War II veteran, he’d rather know more about the people he met, his wife said.

The World War II Navy veteran from Fairfield Twp. died on May 26. He was 93.

“He was a good man,” said his wife, Stella Lastoria. “He was a good provider. And he was a loving and caring man.”

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

WATCH: Large crowd celebrates first Hamilton Pride parade and festival this weekend

Hamilton held their first Pride event Saturday, June 5, 2021. A parade kicked off the festivities and ended at Marcum Park with vendors, food and music. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A large crowd gathered in downtown Hamilton on Saturday to celebrate the first in-person Pride event in the city.

READ THE FULL STORY