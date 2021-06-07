WATCH: Large crowd celebrates first Hamilton Pride parade and festival this weekend

“I actually get kind of emotional when I think about hundreds of people, maybe 1,000 people right now, at Marcum Park for a Pride event in Hamilton,” said Stone-Welch, board chairman of Hamilton Pride. “It’s pretty amazing.”

The first in-person Hamilton Pride event included a series of events on Saturday in downtown Hamilton that supported and celebrated the LGBTQ community in the city. After the parade and festival started the day, a night concert was held at RiversEdge Amphitheater.