WATCH: Large crowd celebrates first Hamilton Pride parade and festival this weekend

A large crowd gathered in downtown Hamilton on Saturday to celebrate the first in-person Pride event in the city.
“I actually get kind of emotional when I think about hundreds of people, maybe 1,000 people right now, at Marcum Park for a Pride event in Hamilton,” said Stone-Welch, board chairman of Hamilton Pride. “It’s pretty amazing.”
The first in-person Hamilton Pride event included a series of events on Saturday in downtown Hamilton that supported and celebrated the LGBTQ community in the city. After the parade and festival started the day, a night concert was held at RiversEdge Amphitheater.
It was years in the making for an event that was planned to happen for the first time last year but was canceled as an in-person event because of COVID-19 precautions. Then there was a large response Saturday.