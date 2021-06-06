High School boys volleyball: Fenwick sweeps Olentangy to win state championship

Fenwick’s boys volleyball team lived up to its billing.
The Falcons, ranked No. 1 in the Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Coaches Association, captured a Division II state title Sunday at Pickerington Central High School. Fenwick swept Olentangy 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 in the championship match.
Fenwick (25-3) finished the season with 22 straight wins. It’s the second state title for the Falcons, who also won in 2013.
“It’s been a fantastic season for us,” Fenwick assistant Tina Gustely said last week.“We had a few hiccups at the beginning of the year, but we were able to see a few things that weren’t working well, made some corrections and changes, settled on a lineup and that definitely helped us. We reset the mind frame, and we’ve pushed through.”
Fenwick has eight seniors – Carter Bernath, Derek Boland, Ben Luers, John Luers, Owen Major, Jack Patterson, Will Richars and Tyler Wolf. Richards led the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed in kills, Bernath led the league in blocks, while while junior John Luers led the GCLC in assists. Ben Luers led the team in digs.
Fenwick reached the title match by beating rival Badin 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 in Saturday’s state semifinals. The teams split two matches during the regular season. Badin, ranked No. 2, finished 21-6.