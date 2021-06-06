High School boys volleyball: Fenwick sweeps Olentangy to win state championship

“It’s been a fantastic season for us,” Fenwick assistant Tina Gustely said last week.“We had a few hiccups at the beginning of the year, but we were able to see a few things that weren’t working well, made some corrections and changes, settled on a lineup and that definitely helped us. We reset the mind frame, and we’ve pushed through.”

Fenwick has eight seniors – Carter Bernath, Derek Boland, Ben Luers, John Luers, Owen Major, Jack Patterson, Will Richars and Tyler Wolf. Richards led the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed in kills, Bernath led the league in blocks, while while junior John Luers led the GCLC in assists. Ben Luers led the team in digs.