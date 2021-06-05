Large crowd celebrates first in-person Hamilton Pride event

The first in-person Hamilton Pride event was held on Saturday, June 5, 2021. It included a parade, a festival and a concert at RiversEdge Amphitheater. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Attendee Amanda Souders said she grew up in Hamilton as someone who didn’t tell people she was gay and was then exposed to Pride events and communities after moving to Florida.

“To move back here 30 years later and to see this hometown has opened up their minds some is really, really amazing to me,” Souders said.

The number of people and businesses involved was a common topic of discussion on Saturday.

“I’m really shocked that ... there are this many in the community out, but I’m also really shocked at all the allies that have come out to support, and that includes the businesses, the vendors, the food trucks,” she said.

It was joyful day for those involved, especially those who were frustrated by the cancelation of last year’s event.

“Anybody who plans an event knows it’s a lot of work for a very long time, and then you have a couple weeks where you’re very, very stressed,” Stone-Welch said. “Your committee is working really hard. And then you have the day, and it finally is this payoff of seeing all the people who are so happy to be here.”