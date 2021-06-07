Hamilton to close North B Street for months starting this morning for Spooky Nook utilities work

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill is to be the country’s largest indoor sports complex by square footage, while the original Spooky Nook facility near Manheim, Pa., will remain the largest under one roof, the company has said.

“We’re finishing up the installation of a new gas main, a new water main and new storm sewer from Black Street north to Gordon Avenue,” Engle said.

Crews also will replace a large sanitary-sewer manhole that’s in poor condition in the intersection of Rhea Avenue and B Street.

Gordon Avenue will remain open to southbound traffic on B Street “as long as we can,” he said, but it will have to be closed toward the end of the closure period, Engle said.

When the utility work is finished, crews will reconstruct the street and pave B Street with lower levels of asphalt that later will receive a final layer of the blacktop.

“This is the last major closure,” Engle said. “We’ll have other, intermittent closures on B Street when we do the final paving and those kinds of things.”

From the city’s standpoint with work involving Spooky Nook, “we’re exactly on schedule, where we wanted to be,” Engle said.

Engle hopes the contractor can finish sooner than the scheduled reopening, but said that will depend on the weather.