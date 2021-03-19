Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Hamilton’s Community Improvement Corporation members voted Thursday to sell the building to the restaurant for $1 in exchange for a $2.5 million investment on the property at the southeast corner of Main and E streets.

“Their investment was 2½ times higher than the next closest proposal,” said Hamilton Small-Business Development Specialist Mallory Greenham. “They’re expected to add 50-60 jobs to Hamilton.”

Attorney: Middletown woman’s statements during initial court appearance for son’s death caused question of sanity

This undated photo provided by the Butler County Jail shows Brittany Lynn Gosney. Gosney, is being held on $2 million bond on 16 charges, including murder. Police reported James Hutchinson was fatally injured after being dragged "for a distance at a high rate of speed." He had grabbed the door handle of the minivan his mother, Gosney, was driving away, meaning to leave him and two siblings at night in a sprawling state wildlife area some 15 miles from their home, police reported. (Butler County Jail via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The attorney for a Middletown mother charged with killing her 6-year-old son and disposing of his body in the Ohio River says he has concerns about the woman’s mental health and her ability to assist in her defense.

Brittany Gosney, 29, and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 43, were indicted March 5 and arraigned last week in Butler County Common Pleas Court on a combined 31-count indictment for the slaying of 6-year-old James Hutchinson on Feb. 26 in rural Preble County and the disposal of his body days later in the Ohio River.

Court-appointed attorneys David Washington for Gosney and Jeremy Evans for Hamilton entered not guilty pleas on behalf of the defendants, and Judge Noah Powers II set bond at $2 million for Gosney and $750,000 for Hamilton.

‘There is a long road ahead’: What Butler County bars and restaurants say about the future after a painful year

Waitress Mya Hogeback serves food to Bruce Taylor, left, Brian Taylor and Rod McGaha, right, Thursday at Putters Sports Grill in Liberty Twp. Owner Jan Collins closes the restaurant every Monday to save on overhead. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Twelve months ago, at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, Ohio’s dining industry was booming with more than 23,000 locations and many of them had lengthy waiting lists, especially on weekends.

Then COVID-19 hit hard in March 2020.

Gov. Mike DeWine closed dine-in service in restaurants at the height of the pandemic, then issued earlier last-call times and statewide curfews that hurt how long patrons could stay and spend money. Restaurants also deal with reduced seating capacities due to social distancing and customers are required to wear masks when they’re not eating or drinking.

In the last year, about 4,600 Ohio restaurants, or 20 percent, have permanently or temporarily closed, according to the Ohio Restaurant Association.

Middletown council delays decision about convenience store’s expansion after lengthy debate

The owners of Sloan's Market, 1825 Highland St., want to add a drive-through and parking spaces. The city's planning commission denied the zoning change and city council is expected to vote on the ordinance at its next meeting. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The proposed expansion of a neighborhood convenience store has been delayed after Middletown City Council members were hesitant to overrule a recommendation from the planning commission.

On Jan. 13, the planning commission denied a request to change the zoning classification for a 1.17-acre parcel at 1817 Highland St. from attached residential district to neighborhood business district. Sloan’s Market, 1825 Highland St., wants to add a drive-thru and pavement for additional parking, according to city documents.

The planning commission denied the request after reviewing the application, submitted materials, visiting the property and addressing the concerns of neighbors, according to documents. The commission determined the drive-thru and added parking would “negatively impact” the safety of the neighborhood and create more traffic.

Homearama to be held at one site at unique Warren County community

The first of 4,500 homes to be built in the 1,200-acre Union Village new urbanist community outside Lebanon is up for sale.

Union Village, a unique community under construction in Warren County, will host the 2021 Home Builders Association of Dayton Homearama Oct. 1-17.

It’s the first time since 2012 that Homearama has taken place at a single site.

“Homes have never been more important,” said Erica Deady, HBA of Dayton president. “They are our offices, our schools, our playgrounds and our sanctuaries. Your local home builders continue to provide innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve and Union Village is a prime example of a cutting-edge development that highlights a reimagined look at what lifestyle looks like.”

Based on the principles of new urbanism, the 1,230-acre community already contains 10 homes, seven townhomes, commercial space and six parks. Homearama 2021 will showcase the walkable lifestyle and exceptional homes truly unique to southwest Ohio.

PHOTOS: Fitton Center show will mix ballerinas and bowling alleys in Hamilton

Clare Sherman, 15, with Miami Valley Ballet Theatre, poses for a photo at Pohlman Lanes and Family Entertainment Complex on Pyramid Hill Blvd. in Hamilton. HamiltonÕs very own Miami Valley Ballet Theatre dancers are trading out their ballet slippers for bowling shoes, for a very special performance at Pohlman Lanes. Their brand new show is a Fab Four inspired production featuring the music of the Beatles that features an exciting mix of contemporary and modern dance. The Ballet, Beatles and Bowling show is part of Fitton Center's "Outside The Box" series showcasing live arts at around Hamilton. The performance is Sunday, April 11 from 3-5 p.m. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Fitton Center will put on its latest “Outside the Box” show on April 11 with Ballet, Beatles and Bowling at Pohlman Lanes in Hamilton.

The show, from 3-5 p.m., will include a performance by the Miami Valley Ballet Theatre. Backed by Beatles music, it will display contemporary and modern dance at the entertainment complex on Pyramid Hill Boulevard.

Clare Sherman, 15, recently posed for Journal-News photos showing the mix of the dance and bowling balls at Pohlman Lanes.

