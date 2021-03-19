Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
With new restaurant, Hamilton continues adding life to Main Street buildings
Agave & Rye, a rapidly expanding regional chain that describes itself as “a modern Tequila and Bourbon Hall,” plans to move into the former Ritzi Body Shop location on Hamilton’s Main Street.
Hamilton’s Community Improvement Corporation members voted Thursday to sell the building to the restaurant for $1 in exchange for a $2.5 million investment on the property at the southeast corner of Main and E streets.
“Their investment was 2½ times higher than the next closest proposal,” said Hamilton Small-Business Development Specialist Mallory Greenham. “They’re expected to add 50-60 jobs to Hamilton.”
Attorney: Middletown woman’s statements during initial court appearance for son’s death caused question of sanity
The attorney for a Middletown mother charged with killing her 6-year-old son and disposing of his body in the Ohio River says he has concerns about the woman’s mental health and her ability to assist in her defense.
Brittany Gosney, 29, and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 43, were indicted March 5 and arraigned last week in Butler County Common Pleas Court on a combined 31-count indictment for the slaying of 6-year-old James Hutchinson on Feb. 26 in rural Preble County and the disposal of his body days later in the Ohio River.
Court-appointed attorneys David Washington for Gosney and Jeremy Evans for Hamilton entered not guilty pleas on behalf of the defendants, and Judge Noah Powers II set bond at $2 million for Gosney and $750,000 for Hamilton.
‘There is a long road ahead’: What Butler County bars and restaurants say about the future after a painful year
Twelve months ago, at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, Ohio’s dining industry was booming with more than 23,000 locations and many of them had lengthy waiting lists, especially on weekends.
Then COVID-19 hit hard in March 2020.
Gov. Mike DeWine closed dine-in service in restaurants at the height of the pandemic, then issued earlier last-call times and statewide curfews that hurt how long patrons could stay and spend money. Restaurants also deal with reduced seating capacities due to social distancing and customers are required to wear masks when they’re not eating or drinking.
In the last year, about 4,600 Ohio restaurants, or 20 percent, have permanently or temporarily closed, according to the Ohio Restaurant Association.
Middletown council delays decision about convenience store’s expansion after lengthy debate
The proposed expansion of a neighborhood convenience store has been delayed after Middletown City Council members were hesitant to overrule a recommendation from the planning commission.
On Jan. 13, the planning commission denied a request to change the zoning classification for a 1.17-acre parcel at 1817 Highland St. from attached residential district to neighborhood business district. Sloan’s Market, 1825 Highland St., wants to add a drive-thru and pavement for additional parking, according to city documents.
The planning commission denied the request after reviewing the application, submitted materials, visiting the property and addressing the concerns of neighbors, according to documents. The commission determined the drive-thru and added parking would “negatively impact” the safety of the neighborhood and create more traffic.
Homearama to be held at one site at unique Warren County community
Union Village, a unique community under construction in Warren County, will host the 2021 Home Builders Association of Dayton Homearama Oct. 1-17.
It’s the first time since 2012 that Homearama has taken place at a single site.
“Homes have never been more important,” said Erica Deady, HBA of Dayton president. “They are our offices, our schools, our playgrounds and our sanctuaries. Your local home builders continue to provide innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve and Union Village is a prime example of a cutting-edge development that highlights a reimagined look at what lifestyle looks like.”
Based on the principles of new urbanism, the 1,230-acre community already contains 10 homes, seven townhomes, commercial space and six parks. Homearama 2021 will showcase the walkable lifestyle and exceptional homes truly unique to southwest Ohio.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
PHOTOS: Fitton Center show will mix ballerinas and bowling alleys in Hamilton
The Fitton Center will put on its latest “Outside the Box” show on April 11 with Ballet, Beatles and Bowling at Pohlman Lanes in Hamilton.
The show, from 3-5 p.m., will include a performance by the Miami Valley Ballet Theatre. Backed by Beatles music, it will display contemporary and modern dance at the entertainment complex on Pyramid Hill Boulevard.
Clare Sherman, 15, recently posed for Journal-News photos showing the mix of the dance and bowling balls at Pohlman Lanes.
