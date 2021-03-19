Homearama to be held at one site at unique Warren County community

Union Village, a unique community under construction in Warren County, will host the 2021 Home Builders Association of Dayton Homearama Oct. 1-17.
It’s the first time since 2012 that Homearama has taken place at a single site.
“Homes have never been more important,” said Erica Deady, HBA of Dayton president. “They are our offices, our schools, our playgrounds and our sanctuaries. Your local home builders continue to provide innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve and Union Village is a prime example of a cutting-edge development that highlights a reimagined look at what lifestyle looks like.”
Based on the principles of new urbanism, the 1,230-acre community already contains 10 homes, seven townhomes, commercial space and six parks. Homearama 2021 will showcase the walkable lifestyle and exceptional homes truly unique to southwest Ohio.
“This is the start of something special,” said Matt Obringer, Union Village project manager. “We’re building a place that has character and charm, inviting front porches and a small-town, urban lifestyle. The concept is unique for new construction in this region and we look forward to showcasing it during Dayton Homearama.”
The site’s town architect, Michael Watkins, earned the 2015 Urban Planning John Russell Pope Award for the Union Village master plan. The community will have a 200-acre greenway system of meadows, woodland parks and pathways connecting to Armco Park and the Warren County Sports Park.
While the community is built to be walkable, it’s also convenient for commuters to Dayton or Cincinnati. The development is located near the intersection of Ohio 63 and Ohio 741, which is three miles from exit 29 on Interstate 75.
Tickets for Dayton Homearama will be available in throughout the summer and provide visitors the opportunity to walk through the luxury show homes, enjoy family-friendly events and activities, see the latest products thought an exhibitor booth, and see first-hand the lifestyle living unlike anywhere else throughout the Midwest. COVID precautions will be strictly adhered to as those become clear heading into October.
The Home Builders Association of Dayton has represented the residential construction industry throughout the Dayton region since 1942.