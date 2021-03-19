X

PHOTOS: Fitton Center show will mix ballerinas and bowling alleys in Hamilton

The Ballet, Beatles and Bowling show will happen from 3-5 p.m. on April 11, 2021, at Pohlman Lanes in Hamilton

By Nick Graham

The Fitton Center will put on its latest “Outside the Box” show on April 11 with Ballet, Beatles and Bowling at Pohlman Lanes in Hamilton.

The show, from 3-5 p.m., will include a performance by the Miami Valley Ballet Theatre. Backed by Beatles music, it will display contemporary and modern dance at the entertainment complex on Pyramid Hill Boulevard.

Clare Sherman, 15, recently posed for Journal-News photos showing the mix of the dance and bowling balls at Pohlman Lanes.

The “Outside the Box” series includes performing arts on display at Hamilton businesses. It has included Shakespeare performed at Municipal Brew Works and has upcoming shows with with the Kamikaze Fireflies physical theater at Pinball Garage on April 3, Two Sketchy Dames sketch comedy and improv at Tanos Bistro on April 9 and the ballet show on April 11.

Clare Sherman, 15, with Miami Valley Ballet Theatre, poses for a photo at Pohlman Lanes and Family Entertainment Complex on Pyramid Hill Blvd. in Hamilton. Hamilton’s very own Miami Valley Ballet Theatre dancers are trading out their ballet slippers for bowling shoes, for a very special performance at Pohlman Lanes. Their brand new show is a Fab Four inspired production featuring the music of the Beatles that features an exciting mix of contemporary and modern dance. The Ballet, Beatles and Bowling show is part of Fitton Center's "Outside The Box" series showcasing live arts at around Hamilton. The performance is Sunday, April 11 from 3-5 p.m. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
