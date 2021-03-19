PHOTOS: Fitton Center show will mix ballerinas and bowling alleys in Hamilton

The Fitton Center will put on its latest “Outside the Box” show on April 11 with Ballet, Beatles and Bowling at Pohlman Lanes in Hamilton.
The show, from 3-5 p.m., will include a performance by the Miami Valley Ballet Theatre. Backed by Beatles music, it will display contemporary and modern dance at the entertainment complex on Pyramid Hill Boulevard.
Clare Sherman, 15, recently posed for Journal-News photos showing the mix of the dance and bowling balls at Pohlman Lanes.
The “Outside the Box” series includes performing arts on display at Hamilton businesses. It has included Shakespeare performed at Municipal Brew Works and has upcoming shows with with the Kamikaze Fireflies physical theater at Pinball Garage on April 3, Two Sketchy Dames sketch comedy and improv at Tanos Bistro on April 9 and the ballet show on April 11.
