Middletown council delays decision about convenience store’s expansion after lengthy debate

“Let the business owners get to work,” he said of the proposed expansion.

The planning commission recommended allowing a single-family residence to be built on the property. A “blighted” home was demolished on the same property in 2013, according to the city.

After talking with members of planning commission, visiting the convenience store and reviewing the two calls for police service to Sloan’s, council member Monica Nenni said allowing the expansion was “the right thing to do.”

Council eventually voted to postpone the decision until the next meeting, April 6.

During one part of the discussion, Middletown attorney John Herr, who represents the owners, RY Petroleum Inc., stood up and tried to talk to council members. But Mayor Nicole Condrey told Herr no public comments were allowed because it was the second reading of the ordinance.

Council member Tal Moon said council received information about the proposal that wasn’t shared with planning commission.

During the first reading of the ordinance, several concerns from local residents were shared with council. Condrey stressed to residents that “we are listening.”

While Condrey said she “respects” the planning commission and its decision, she said council has to right to disagree.

“We are not stepping on toes,” she said.