Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Fast-growing paper company latest international business to locate in Hamilton

Butler County’s largest city has lost some significant paper companies, including Champion and Beckett, but recently landed another international paper company, one of the fastest-growing in the world, Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith said in his State of the City speech on Thursday.

Smith noted fast-growing Spain-based Saica Group soon will have a groundbreaking ceremony in the city as one of several international businesses in Hamilton.

“For the people that were so upset about losing 150 years worth of papermaking in Hamilton, Ohio, Saica is one of the fastest-growing paper manufacturers in the world,” he said of the company, whose name is pronounced SAY-ka and which makes corrugated boxes.

Teen sentenced to probation for starting huge Hamilton warehouse fire

A teen has been given probation for setting a fire at a Hamilton warehouse that caused a massive blaze at the block-long building in 2019.

Logan Henry, 18, was indicted in November on 13 counts including aggravated arson, arson and breaking in connection with the incident that happened in July 2019. He was 17 at the time of the crimes and was being prosecuted as an adult.

Coronavirus: These Butler County schools have reported new cases this week

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursday.

Our story (linked below) has a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week

Can you help? West Chester police seeking alleged sex offender

The West Chester Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who allegedly rubbed himself inappropriately against a woman at the Princeton-Glendale Road Kroger recently.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 around 11:30 a.m. at the Kroger store at 8000 Princeton-Glendale Road. The suspect was driving a light blue Toyota RAV4.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

HISTORIC PHOTOS: Remembering Hamilton’s Mini Circus in old black-and-white images

The Hamilton Mini Circus at Fort Hamilton Days. JOURNAL-NEWS ARCHIVES PHOTO

Looking for some Hamilton nostalgia? We went into the archives for images of the old Mini Circus that used to be held in the city.

