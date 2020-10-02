X

Can you help? West Chester police seeking alleged sex offender

The West Chester Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who allegedly rubbed himself inappropriately against a woman at the Princeton-Glendale Road K

News | 1 hour ago
By Denise G. Callahan, Ohio

The West Chester Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who allegedly rubbed himself inappropriately against a woman at the Princeton-Glendale Road Kroger recently.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 around 11:30 a.m. at the Kroger store at 8000 Princeton-Glendale Road. The suspect was driving a light blue Toyota RAV4.

Explore59 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Police are asking anyone who may have information related to this crime or who may know the identity of the suspect involved to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

Tips may also be submitted online through the WCPD anonymous tip line: https://www.westchesteroh.org/departments/police-department/report-a-tip/-fsiteid-1

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.