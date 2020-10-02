Can you help? West Chester police seeking alleged sex offender

The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 around 11:30 a.m. at the Kroger store at 8000 Princeton-Glendale Road. The suspect was driving a light blue Toyota RAV4.

Police are asking anyone who may have information related to this crime or who may know the identity of the suspect involved to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.