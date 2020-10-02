X

Coronavirus: These Butler County schools have reported new cases this week

Ohio K-12 students required to wear masks to school

News | 51 minutes ago

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thrusday.

Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:

Butler Tech: 1 staff case (1 total this school year)

Edgewood: 1 student case (2 total)

Fairfield: 9 student cases (10 total), 5 staff cases (6 total)

Lakota: 5 student cases (9 total), 3 staff cases (3 total)

Monroe: 1 staff case (2 total)

Badin High School: 1 student case (4 total), 1 staff case (1 total)

Talawanda: 1 student case (1 total), 1 staff case (1 total)

