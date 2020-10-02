Coronavirus: These Butler County schools have reported new cases this week

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thrusday.
Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:
Butler Tech: 1 staff case (1 total this school year)
Edgewood: 1 student case (2 total)
Fairfield: 9 student cases (10 total), 5 staff cases (6 total)
Lakota: 5 student cases (9 total), 3 staff cases (3 total)
Monroe: 1 staff case (2 total)
Badin High School: 1 student case (4 total), 1 staff case (1 total)
Talawanda: 1 student case (1 total), 1 staff case (1 total)