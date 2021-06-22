Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Dunkin’ are scheduled to open a combination location at 7412 Tylersville Road, the site of the Perkins that has been demolished, according to an official.

Construction hasn’t started and the restaurants are expected to open later this year, according to an official.

Middletown man accused in shooting incident in southern Ohio

Larry Farmer

A Middletown is facing charges in a shooting incident in Jackson County in southern Ohio, and his son remains wanted.

Larry E. Farmer turned himself in to officials there after they released that he was wanted on a charge of felonious assault after an incident on Thursday in Glen Roy. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired last Thursday, and witnesses told them the suspects fled the scene.

Farmer is accused of firing shots into a mobile home, and no one was injured. He turned himself in on Monday.

Dayton man ID’d in fatal pedestrian strike in Butler County

A Dayton man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed Saturday morning on Ohio 4 in Butler County.

Tommy James Johnson, 44, died of multiple traumatic injuries and his death was ruled an accident, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

On Monday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office asked for help identifying a man struck and killed Saturday morning while he was walking on Ohio 4, south of Keister Road in Madison Twp.

Hamilton buying buildings east of Black Street Bridge for more Spooky Nook parking

Hamilton is buying properties in the 800 blocks of North 2nd and North 3rd streets , as well as some areas west of the Great Miami River, to create 500-750 more parking spaces for the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill development. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Because construction bids came in $2.5 million to $3 million lower than expected for parking to serve the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill development, Hamilton officials are using leftover money to buy more properties to level buildings for parking.

Some of the targeted areas are just east of the Black Street Bridge, with others located north of the project on the west side of the Great Miami River.

The Hamilton Community Authority last week amended a tax increment financing cooperative agreement to allow the purchase of about a dozen properties east of the river that the city doesn’t already own, plus others along the river’s western shore, to create 500 to 750 more parking spaces.

Shortage of police officers becoming ‘a crisis across the country’ as there are fewer cadets, more retirements

Monroe has moved their police department to a renovated former grocery store just up the street from the former police station. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The “perfect storm” is developing in police departments as fewer candidates are entering the profession, police officers are being publicly criticized following the killing of unarmed Blacks, departments are slashing their budgets and officers are retiring faster than they can be replaced.

Michael Weinman, director of government affairs for the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, called the shortage of police officers “a crisis across the country.”

In 1995, when Weinman took the police academy examination in Columbus, there were about 6,000 cadets, he said. Today, that number is less than 2,000, he said.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Nuxhall Foundation names first executive director

Pictured are Nuxhall Foundation Volunteer CEO & President Kim Nuxhall and Nuxhall Foundation Executive Director Tyler Bradshaw. Bradshaw was named executive director on June 21, 2021. PROVIDED Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

The foundation honoring the late Joe Nuxhall has “struck gold” with its first executive director, said Kim Nuxhall, his son and Nuxhall Foundation volunteer CEO and president.

Nuxhall Foundation Executive Director Tyler Bradshaw’s first day on the job was Monday , and Nuxhall said his role “is a value-add for the foundation.”

“We have truly ‘struck gold’ with the addition of Tyler Bradshaw,” Nuxhall said. “His outstanding character and competence along with his unique ability to articulate all facets of the Nuxhall Foundation give us a high level of confidence in our future.”

