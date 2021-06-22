Nuxhall Foundation names first executive director

There are several legacy projects under the Nuxhall Foundation, including the Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship (providing scholarships to all 14 Butler County high schools) and The Joe Nuxhall Character Education Fund.

The central project is the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, an accessible baseball and recreational facility that opened in 2012. More than 200 players between 4 to 76 years old participate in Miracle League programming.

Bradshaw, a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan, has served as a Miracle League Field board of directors member since 2015 and became an inaugural Nuxhall Foundation board of directors member in 2019.

For nine years, Bradshaw served as the voice of the Hamilton Joes, the summer collegiate baseball team named for Nuxhall. He has also volunteered at Miracle League functions and fundraisers, often serving as an event emcee. In 2020, Bradshaw co-led the organization’s COVID Can’t campaign, which raised more than $175,000 to support the Miracle League.

“This role is an unbelievably perfect fit for me because I get to serve Joe’s memory and the people he loved every single day,” said Bradshaw. “I grew up spending my summer nights listening to Joe and Marty while just wishing I could grow up to be like them. Now, I get to lead the organization that honors one of my greatest heroes.”

Marty Brennaman, Joe’s broadcast partner of more than 30 years, is familiar with Bradshaw’s resume and said he is going to be “an overwhelming success to a foundation that is very near to my heart.”

In addition to his volunteerism with the Nuxhall Foundation and Miracle League, Bradshaw, a Fairfield High School and Miami University graduate, worked at the university in admissions for the past decade.

Bradshaw has been an active mental health advocate since he lost his father, Scott Bradshaw, to suicide in 2013. His death led Bradshaw to start Seeya Bub, a blog at which he writes regularly about suicide prevention, grief and mental health.

“My dad had a heart for individuals with special needs, and in many ways, my dad reminded me so much of Joe,” he said. “That connection isn’t lost on me.”

Joe Nuxhall, who retired from broadcasting in 2004, died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in November 2007. He was 79.

“Kim and I have bonded tremendously in our grief over losing our fathers,” Bradshaw said. “Every day, I know that we each wake up just wanting to make our dads proud.”