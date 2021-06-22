Popeyes, Dunkin’ bringing new locations in West Chester at former Perkins site

The former Perkins on Tylersville Road near Interstate 75 will be the site of two popular dining options.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Dunkin’ are scheduled to open a combination location at 7412 Tylersville Road, the site of the Perkins that has been demolished, according to an official.
Construction hasn’t started and the restaurants are expected to open later this year, according to an official.
The restaurants will be owned by the Gilligan Co. that recently submitted to the West Chester Development Department and call for a restaurant and drive-thru. Cincinnati’s Wakefield Development Co. was listed as the contractor.
This spring, the country’s first Dunkin’ with a double drive-thru and double window service held its grand opening at 6315 S. Gilmore Road in front of Meijer in Fairfield. Gilligan spokeswoman Julea Remke said the franchise realized that during the coronavirus pandemic customers needed to be served faster in the drive-thru. The double window allows customers to pay at the first window, pick up food at the second, she said.
Dunkin’ accounts for 70% to 75% of its daily sales from the drive-thru and a large share of the restaurant’s sales are done by 11:30 a.m., said Pat Gilligan, the restaurant owner.
Gilligan Co. has opened 33 Popeyes, 42 Dunkin’ locations, 25 GoCo Gas Stations and 23 Subway restaurants.
Popeyes was founded in 1972 in New Orleans and Dunkin’ was founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts, according to their website.
Two years ago, Perkins & Marie Callender’s filed for bankruptcy while announcing the closure of 29 of their under-performing restaurants. The nearest Perkins is located in Mason.