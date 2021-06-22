Popeyes, Dunkin’ bringing new locations in West Chester at former Perkins site

Dunkin’ accounts for 70% to 75% of its daily sales from the drive-thru and a large share of the restaurant’s sales are done by 11:30 a.m., said Pat Gilligan, the restaurant owner.

Gilligan Co. has opened 33 Popeyes, 42 Dunkin’ locations, 25 GoCo Gas Stations and 23 Subway restaurants.

Popeyes was founded in 1972 in New Orleans and Dunkin’ was founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts, according to their website.

Two years ago, Perkins & Marie Callender’s filed for bankruptcy while announcing the closure of 29 of their under-performing restaurants. The nearest Perkins is located in Mason.