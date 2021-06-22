journal-news logo
Middletown man accused in shooting incident in southern Ohio

Larry Farmer
News | 22 minutes ago
By Staff Report

A Middletown is facing charges in a shooting incident in Jackson County in southern Ohio, and his son remains wanted.

Larry E. Farmer turned himself in to officials there after they released that he was wanted on a charge of felonious assault after an incident on Thursday in Glen Roy. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired last Thursday, and witnesses told them the suspects fled the scene.

Farmer is accused of firing shots into a mobile home, and no one was injured. He turned himself in on Monday.

Bond for Farmer was set at $1 million, and he remains in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

His son, Larry Jason Farmer, remains at large, the sheriff’s office said.

